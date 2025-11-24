Jane Austen’s novels have captivated readers for more than two centuries. Their blend of romance, social insight and wit has inspired countless adaptations – from classic films to more modern reinterpretations. But who was the woman behind these beloved stories, and how did she come to write them?

In a new four-part HistoryExtra podcast series, launching weekly from 14 December 2025, I’m joined by Dr Lizzie Rogers, a leading expert on Austen. Together, we trace Austen’s journey from her formative years to her remarkable literary legacy, uncovering what her life looked like beyond the pages of her novels.

Below, you’ll find a selection of supplementary material to deepen your understanding of Austen’s world and the Regency era she wrote in. You can explore insights from Lizzie herself, discover the historical influences that shaped Austen’s work and even delve into the theories surrounding her death.