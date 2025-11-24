Jane Austen’s novels have captivated readers for more than two centuries. Their blend of romance, social insight and wit has inspired countless adaptations – from classic films to more modern reinterpretations. But who was the woman behind these beloved stories, and how did she come to write them?

In a new four-part HistoryExtra podcast series, launching weekly from 14 December 2025, I’m joined by Dr Lizzie Rogers, a leading expert on Austen. Together, we trace Austen’s journey from her formative years to her remarkable literary legacy, uncovering what her life looked like beyond the pages of her novels.

Below, you’ll find a selection of supplementary material to deepen your understanding of Austen’s world and the Regency era she wrote in. You can explore insights from Lizzie herself, discover the historical influences that shaped Austen’s work and even delve into the theories surrounding her death.

    VideoIntroduction to the Regency.

    In the first mini-lecture of our HistoryExtra Academy Regency short course, Dr Lizzie Rogers explores the backdrop of Georgian Britain, and introduces one of its biggest characters: the Prince Regent

  • 'Sanditon' - an adaption of Jane Austen's unfinished novel of the same name – is currently airing in the UK on ITV. Pictured: Clara Brereton (played by Lily Sacofsky), Esther Denham (Charlotte Spencer), Lady Denham (Anne Reid) and Edward Denham (Jack Fox). (Photo by RED PLANET/ITV)
    Georgian

    Your guide to Sanditon, Jane Austen’s last unfinished work

    Jane Austen’s unfinished novel Sanditon – set in a fictional seaside resort of the same name – was inherited by the author’s sister following her death in 1817. But what is known about the plot that Austen intended? And which real places might have inspired the setting for the novel? Historian and author Helen Amy explores

    A day in the life of Jane Austen.

    She is one of the world's most beloved novelists, famous for her romantic works set among the Georgian gentry. A guide to writing like Jane Austen reveals the novelist's methods, tips and tricks – from techniques of plotting and characterisation through to dialogue and suspense. Penned by author and Austen's five-times-great niece, Rebecca Smith, The Jane Austen Writers' Club features exercises, illustrations and quotations from Jane's novels and letters, shedding new light on how she wrote her most famous masterpieces. Writing for History Extra, Smith explores Jane's time at the cottage in Chawton (now Jane Austen's House Museum), where she did the most important work of her life…

  • Jane Austen's grave.
    Georgian

    Lupus or murder?What was Jane Austen's cause of death?

    In BBC drama Miss Austen, Jane's sister Cassandra is on a mission to destroy a cache of letters following the 41-year-old Jane's death. But by destroying these documents, which may have contained key medical details about Jane's final illness, Cassandra denied historians vital evidence, causing wild theories about her cause of death to swirl for years. Hilary Mitchell investigates how much we know about the real story…

  • A Maria Spilsbury painting of a group sat at a drawing room table
    Regency romance and a real-life Anne Elliot.

    For many, Jane Austen's novels help to define the Regency period. Here, Peter James Bowman explores the real routines and rituals of the wealthy Georgian families portrayed by Austen, and considers the remarkable parallels between one real-life figure and Anne Elliot, the heroine of Austen's Persuasion

  • Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet
    Jane Austen’s tips for “health and happiness”.

    Descriptions of health, says author Bryan Kozlowski, run throughout the work of famed novelist Jane Austen – from the character of Mr Woodhouse in Emma to the health resort setting of her unfinished Sanditon. Writing for History Extra, Kozlowski shares four tips that can be found in the Regency-era writer’s classic novels, and what they tell us about contemporary attitudes towards healthy figures, women’s exercise and more…

  • The National Portrait Gallery attributed this unfinished portrait to Jane Austen’s sister, Cassandra, and dated it to circa 1810. (Universal History Archive / Getty Images)
    Georgian

    What did Jane Austen really look like?

    In 2017 an image of Jane Austen appeared for the first time on British currency – but with just one authenticated image of the great writer, how do we know what the Regency-era writer really looked like? Writing for History Extra, expert David Lassman explores the many pictures that have contributed to our knowledge of the author's likeness…

  • A Regency parson officiates at a wedding ceremony in a country church, 1820
    How to survive a Regency marriage.

    Anyone who has read Jane Austen will have an idea of how much effort a high society woman in Regency Britain gave to finding a husband. Felicity Day lays out what they needed to know, how they could meet that special someone, and why getting married had its dangers...

