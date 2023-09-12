Jane Austen’s passion for fashion
Hilary Davidson takes a tour through Jane Austen’s wardrobe – from the clothes she wore behind closed doors to her most treasured jewellery
From ribbons, bonnets and ballgowns to Mr Darcy’s see-through shirt, the works of Jane Austen have long sparked the imaginations of fashion-minded readers and audiences. But what did the author herself wear? Austen has often been accused of dowdiness, but as Hilary Davidson reveals, this was in fact far from the truth. She takes Lauren Good on a tour through the wardrobe of the renowned writer, from the clothes she wore behind closed doors to her most treasured jewellery.
Hilary Davidson is the author of Jane Austen’s Wardrobe (Yale, 2023)
Authors
Lauren Good is the digital editorial assistant at HistoryExtra, She joined the team in 2022 after completing an MA in Creative Writing, and she holds a first-class degree in English and Classical Studies, during which she studied ancient history and philosophy
