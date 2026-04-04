Could Tudor sleep tips fix your insomnia? Here’s what they got right (and wrong)
What did the people of the early modern period, including the Tudors, believe about sleep?
Published: April 4, 2026 at 3:57 PM
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What did the people of the early modern period, including the Tudors, believe about sleep?
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