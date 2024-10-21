Tudors
The Tudor era lasted from 1485 – when Henry VII defeated the Yorkist king Richard III at the battle of Bosworth – until the death of Queen Elizabeth I in 1603. Read everything you need to know about the Tudors, one of the best known periods in history, popularised by the likes of Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn and Elizabeth I
Tudor life
The Tudor dynasty is famous for its monarchs, including Henry VIII, Mary Tudor and her sister, Elizabeth I. But what was life like for those lower down the social scale? Here's everything you need to know…
Henry VIII's wives
We bring you the facts about King Henry VIII's six wives: Catherine of Aragon (m1509–33), who was the mother of the future queen Mary I; Anne Boleyn (m1533–6), whose daughter was the future queen Elizabeth I; Jane Seymour (m1536–7), the mother of Henry’s successor, Edward VI; Anne of Cleves (m1540); Catherine Howard (m1540–2) and and Catherine Parr (1543–7)
Tudor kings and queens
Everything you need to know about the five Tudor kings and queens: Henry VII (1457–1509); Henry VIII (1509–47); Edward VI (1547–53); Mary I (1553–58) and Elizabeth I (1558–1603)
William Shakespeare
William Shakespeare (1564–1616) lived through one of the most turbulent yet thrilling eras of English history – a period of plague, riots and political and religious tensions – and went on to become one of history's most famous playwrights. His most famous plays include 'Macbeth', 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream', 'Romeo and Juliet' and 'The Tempest'
The Reformation
The Reformation is the name given to the religious revolution that took place in the Western church in the 16th century. One of the most important events in world history, the Reformation tore apart the Christian world and created a new faith: Protestantism
The Spanish Armada
We bring you everything you need to know about England's defeat of the Spanish Armada in 1588. The victory over the fleet of Spanish ships, which was led by Medina Sidonia with the purpose of overthrowing Queen Elizabeth I, is considered one of England’s greatest military achievements
Tudor exploration
The 'golden age' of exploration began in the 15th century and lasted more than 200 years, due to advancements in the practical skills of navigation that allowed explorers from Sir Francis Drake to Sir Walter Ralegh to thrive…