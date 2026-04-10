In this four-part podcast series, James Osborne is joined by Viking expert Dr Eleanor Barraclough to trace the struggle between Alfred and the Vikings, from the arrival of the Great Heathen Army in 865 to the decisive battle of Edington and its far-reaching aftermath.

Across the series, they explore the story from both sides: the world of the Viking army and the realities of life within it, the collapse of the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms, Alfred’s flight into the marshes, and the uneasy peace that subsequently reshaped England.