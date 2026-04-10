Alfred vs the Vikings | Podcast series
In a four-part HistoryExtra podcast series, Viking expert Dr Eleanor Barraclough traces the struggle between Alfred and the Vikings
Published: April 10, 2026 at 11:26 AM
2 items
Ad
Ad
Ad
In a four-part HistoryExtra podcast series, Viking expert Dr Eleanor Barraclough traces the struggle between Alfred and the Vikings
This page contains HistoryExtra content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes.