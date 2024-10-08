Vikings
The Vikings were a group of seafaring warriors who invaded and colonised many areas of Europe from the eighth to the 11th century. They travelled in longboats to regions where they could trade and raid, settling in places including Britain, Iceland and North America. Although the Vikings were called 'Danes' by the people of Britain, they originated from Norway and Sweden as well as Denmark. Their kings and warlords – including Svein Forkbeard, Ivar the Boneless and Erik Bloodaxe - are today known for their remarkable names and matching reputations. Find out everything you need to know about the Vikings here…
Viking warfare
The Vikings developed a fearsome reputation for raiding and colonising throughout Europe. Some of them even became known, in legend, as Viking berserkers - fierce warriors who were said to have fought in a trance-like fury. But how much is known about the realities of Viking warfare? What weapons did the Vikings use? Who were their leaders? And did Viking women participate in fighting and raiding?
Viking life and culture
What was daily life like for the Vikings? What did they wear? What religions did they follow? And were they really aggressive, bloodthirsty warriors? We bring you the facts…