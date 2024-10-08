The Vikings were a group of seafaring warriors who invaded and colonised many areas of Europe from the eighth to the 11th century. They travelled in longboats to regions where they could trade and raid, settling in places including Britain, Iceland and North America. Although the Vikings were called 'Danes' by the people of Britain, they originated from Norway and Sweden as well as Denmark. Their kings and warlords – including Svein Forkbeard, Ivar the Boneless and Erik Bloodaxe - are today known for their remarkable names and matching reputations. Find out everything you need to know about the Vikings here…