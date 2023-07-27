As well as being one of the largest protest marches ever staged, the 1963 March on Washington also made history as the setting for Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. In the third episode of our series charting the US Civil Rights movement, Rhiannon Davies speaks to biographer Jonathan Eig and historian Clayborne Carson to consider King’s seismic contribution to the movement and reflect on the march. For Clayborne, such reflections are personal, as he attended the protest as a 19-year-old student.

Authors

Rhiannon Davies

Rhiannon Davies is section editor for BBC History Magazine and our Tudor ambassador, writing a fortnightly newsletter in which she shares the latest Tudor news, anniversaries and content with her audience. She also regularly appears on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

