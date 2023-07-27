US Civil Rights | The March on Washington
“I have a dream”, Martin Luther King Jr told the 250,000 protestors gathered before him in the nation’s capital. Experts Jonathan Eig and Clayborne Carson consider the 1963 march that made history
As well as being one of the largest protest marches ever staged, the 1963 March on Washington also made history as the setting for Martin Luther King Jr’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. In the third episode of our series charting the US Civil Rights movement, Rhiannon Davies speaks to biographer Jonathan Eig and historian Clayborne Carson to consider King’s seismic contribution to the movement and reflect on the march. For Clayborne, such reflections are personal, as he attended the protest as a 19-year-old student.
