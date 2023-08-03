US Civil rights: fighting for freedom | A HistoryExtra podcast series
Episode 1: The lynching of Emmett Till.
The brutal murder of black teenager Emmett Till appalled America, and added fuel to the fledgling civil rights movement. Experts Devery Anderson and Adriane Lentz-Smith revisit the event
Episode 2: The Montgomery bus boycott.
Why did Rosa Parks refuse to give up her bus seat? Historians Jeanne Theoharis and Mia Bay unpick that question as they explore the protest that captivated the nation
Episode 3: The March on Washington.
“I have a dream”, Martin Luther King Jr told the 250,000 protestors gathered before him in the nation’s capital. Experts Jonathan Eig and Clayborne Carson consider the 1963 march that made history
Episode 4: The 1964 Civil Rights Act.
How successful was the 1964 Civil Rights Act? Dr Tomiko Nagin-Brown and Dr Rebecca Brueckmann explore the landmark legislation, as well as the case of the Little Rock Nine
Episode 5: Malcolm X's assassination.
In 1965 Malcolm X was shot dead in New York. Dr Clarence Lang and Dr Ashley Farmer explore the activist’s assassination, and his influence on Black Power
Episode 6: Legacy.
How were 2020’s Black Lives Matter protests linked to the mid-century struggle for racial equality? Dr Adriane Lentz-Smith and Dr Kennetta Hammond Perry consider the tangled legacy of Civil Rights