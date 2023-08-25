The first half of his speech was as he'd practised. In it, he powerfully explained how he felt black Americans were still not free, a century on from emancipation, and had “come to our nation's capital to cash a check”.

He told the eager crowd: “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy. Now is the time to rise from the dark and desolate valley of segregation to the sunlit path of racial justice.” But then, after delivering his prepared remarks, he went off script. He decided to share with the crowd in front of him his dream for the future of America, he said: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the colour of their skin, but by the content of their character. I have a dream today.”

This speech is now remembered as one of the most iconic of the 20th century and a defining moment of the US civil rights movement. It captivated the world and made waves in the White House. After that march, civil rights leaders, including King, went to speak with the president. The following year, the Civil Rights Act was signed into law as Martin Luther King Jr looked on.

Advertisement

Find out more about the US civil rights movement in our six part podcast series US Civil Rights: Fighting for Freedom