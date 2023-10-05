Dad Joe was seemingly locked in the cupboard where the family kept coal, and physically attacked. Most terrifyingly, mum Jean and her teenage son Phillip saw Phillip’s sister Diane being dragged up the stairs, screaming. Afterwards, she had what looked like red finger marks on her neck!

So, I can understand why Bil is nervous about these stairs. He now rents the house out to ghost hunters to spend the night, which is why I’m here, to record an episode of one of my podcasts. It’s said the poltergeist, who the family nicknamed ‘Fred’, is still active. On the house’s website, you’ll find a long list of the phenomena visitors here claim to have experienced. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, there’s something creepy about the place, the 1960s decor seemingly frozen in time.

Bil had his own strange experience one day when he was washing up at the sink in the kitchen. “I felt the instinct to turn, and an object just materialised in thin air, and flew straight at me. It bounced off the window, and then landed on the floor. I looked down, and it was a domino. I’ll never forget it. I spent the next two hours being bombarded by objects.”

Guests have witnessed objects, like this open Bible and pair of trainers being placed in unusual locations. (Picture provided by Bil)

It sounds bizarre, but the history of this house is littered with truly weird incidents. Maybe strangest of all was when the Pritchard family’s deeply religious Aunt Maude came to stay. She lost her fur gloves somewhere in the house, only to be woken in the night by disembodied hands seemingly wearing them! As she sang ‘Onward Christian Soldiers’ to scare them off, the hands conducted her!

But why is ‘Fred’ described as ‘The Black Monk of Pontefract’? The name comes from a dark, cowled figure the Pritchards claimed to have seen, which became linked to reports a medieval monk had been hanged on the site on which the house was built. Like so many good stories, this particular detail turned out to be untrue, but, monk or no monk, something deeply strange happened back in the 1960s that had a life-changing effect on the Pritchard family, and as I prepare to spend my own night in this most infamous of haunted houses, I feel a mixture of excitement and nerves. All my life I’ve wanted to see a ghost, but hearing the stories of what’s happened at 30 East Drive, I think “be careful what you wish for...”

To find out what happened next, listen to episode 6 of The Battersea Poltergeist. (Spoiler: I survived, as I made it back to write this!

This article was first published in the February 2022 issue of BBC History Revealed