Danièle Cybulskie charts a day in the life of a medieval monk, from morning rituals and mealtime misbehaviour to daily chores and worldly reflection. Speaking with Emily Briffett, she explores what such an austere and structured lifestyle might be able to teach us today – and how monastic priorities about health and wellbeing weren’t too different from our own.

Advertisement

Danièle Cybulskie is the author of How to Live Like a Monk: Medieval Wisdom for Modern Life (Abbeville Press, 2021)