Right weird indeed... So begins one of the great British UFO mysteries. Alan reports his sighting to his superiors but word leaks out to a local newspaper, and it isn’t long before the nation’s press is writing about the ‘Todmorden UFO’. It turns out there have been other sightings of flying objects in the area, and some of the newspapers draw links with another case Alan has investigated.

Earlier that year, he and a colleague had been called out to a body found on top of a coal heap at the local train station. It was a man named Zigmund Adamski, a 52-year-old coal miner, who’d died in bizarre circumstances. His hair had been cropped, he had burns on his scalp, a wound on his neck smeared in green gel, and he’d been dressed after death. Oddest of all, his body didn’t have a single smudge of coal on it. It was almost as if he had been dropped from above. The look on Adamski’s face has stuck with Alan to this day: “Have you ever heard the saying, ‘he was frightened to death?’”

Now people join the dots. As fantastical as it seems, had Adamski been abducted by aliens, killed, and dropped onto the heap? Others wonder if the two incidents are linked by Cold War intrigue. Perhaps what Alan saw was a secret military prototype? Was Adamski a spy killed by the KGB? The rumour mill goes into overload, fuelled when a Russian UFO expert makes contact with Alan. Alan reports it to his bosses and pretty soon he’s summoned by a “Man from the Ministry”, who warns Alan not to talk about Adamski or his UFO encounter!

My investigation for Uncanny sparked a huge response from listeners. Many people contacted me to say they’d witnessed objects similar to what Alan saw, and, for some reason, the area around Todmorden appears to be a ‘hot spot’. There are various theories as to why certain places attract these sightings, but so many questions remain. One thing we know for sure, though, was that the cows Alan was chasing did eventually turn up, inside a park with a firmly closed gate – almost as if they’d been dropped there...

This article was first published in the January 2022 issue of BBC History Revealed