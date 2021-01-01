It's LGBTQ+ history week on HistoryExtra. Every day this week, we'll be releasing new articles and podcasts about LGBTQ+ history – from a panel discussion with expert historians to articles about fascinating historical figures and milestones that you might never have heard about before. Our LGBTQ+ history week coincides with LGBT+ history month in the UK, an annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history