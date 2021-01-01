Accessibility Links

LGBTQ+ history month
It's LGBTQ+ history week on HistoryExtra. Every day this week, we'll be releasing new articles and podcasts about LGBTQ+ history – from a panel discussion with expert historians to articles about fascinating historical figures and milestones that you might never have heard about before. Our LGBTQ+ history week coincides with LGBT+ history month in the UK, an annual month-long observance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender history
View of a gay pride parade in Boston, Massachusetts, c1977. (Photo by Spencer Grant/Getty Images)
From the ancient world to the 1969 Stonewall Riots: a brief guide to LGBT+ history

A women drives oxen pulling a loaded wagon train through the Black Hills (in South Dakota or Wyoming) in 1887
From the real Calamity Jane to ‘Madam Moustache’: pioneer women of the Wild West

An account of the story of James Allen, whose sex at birth was revealed only by an autopsy conducted after their death
‘Female husbands’: the secret lives of 18th-century transgender pioneers

RuPaul – who produces and presents the reality TV show bearing his name – performs during a Gay Rights March in Washington, DC, April 1993. Over 500,000 LGBTQ+ activists and allies participated in a gathering organised to end discrimination. (Photo by Porter Gifford/Liaison)
From Fanny and Stella to Ru Paul’s Drag Race: a short history of drag

Berlin by night: Haus Vaterland on Potsdamer Platz during the 1930s. It contained the largest cafe in the world, a major cinema and numerous theme restaurants. (Photo by Getty Images)
The gay MPs who opposed appeasement

British troops marching in celebration of Bastille Day, c1944. (FPG/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
On the same side: homosexuals during the Second World War

LGBTQ+ podcasts

From the Stonewall Riots to the gay MPs who opposed appeasement, listen to expert historians and journalists tell the story of various chapters in LGBTQ+ history. All episodes are also available on Spotify, Acast and Apple Podcasts
Young people celebrate outside the boarded-up Stonewall Inn after riots over the weekend of June 27, 1969. (Photo by Fred W. McDarrah/Getty Images)
Stonewall and the fight for gay rights

Gentleman Jack, Suranne Jones as Anne Lister (Photo by BBC/Lookout Point/Jay Brooks)
Gentleman Jack

LGBTQ+ people through history

A portrait of Anne Lister
The real ‘Gentleman Jack’: the secret life of Anne Lister, Britain’s ‘first modern lesbian’

During his time in Oxford, Wilde fully embraced ‘aesthetic flair’: growing his hair long; dressing in flamboyant fashions and assuming exaggerated affectations. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
7 facts you (probably) didn’t know about Oscar Wilde

A photograph of Bletchley Park codebreaker Alan Turing (1912–54). (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
7 things you didn’t know about Bletchley Park and Alan Turing

Portrait of Frida Kahlo
Who was Frida Kahlo? Your guide to the tortured artist

An introduction to LGBTQ+ history

Not sure where to begin? These articles give an overview of some of the key issues and topics in LGBTQ+ history – from the Stonewall Riots to the landmark 1967 Sexual Offences Act
Comedian Rhona Cameron and political activist Peter Tatchell help to hold a banner at an LGBT Pride event in London, 1998. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The historians’ view: is the world finally waking up to transgender issues?

An Athenian red-figure kylix (cup) dating from around 510–500 BC depicts a young pentathlete pulling his older lover towards him for a kiss. In many of the city-states of ancient Greece, sex between a man and a youth was an accepted – even idealised – form of love, its virtues extolled in works by writers including Plato. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
General ancient history

Pride and prejudice: same-sex relations through history

From Fanny and Stella to Ru Paul’s Drag Race: a short history of drag

The 1967 Sexual Offences Act: a landmark moment in the history of British homosexuality

The Stonewall Riots: the flashpoint that launched the gay rights movement in the US

Breaking stereotypes

Tales of individuals who transgressed the gender norms of their time – from the cross-dressing double-act 'Stella and Fanny', to the real Calamity Jane...
An account of the story of James Allen, whose sex at birth was revealed only by an autopsy conducted after their death
‘Female husbands’: the secret lives of 18th-century transgender pioneers

(Photo by Chronicle/Alamy Stock Photo)
Who were ‘Stella’ and ‘Fanny’?

A women drives oxen pulling a loaded wagon train through the Black Hills (in South Dakota or Wyoming) in 1887
From the real Calamity Jane to ‘Madam Moustache’: pioneer women of the Wild West

Illustrations by Ian Morris.
The Civil War cross-dressers: the women who swapped dresses for breeches

The Stonewall Riots

Learn more about the flashpoint that launched the gay rights movement in the US. What started the Stonewall Riots? Where did it take place? And what was the impact?
The police attempt to quell the crowd, and succeed only in inciting more violence. (Photo by NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)
The Stonewall Riots: the flashpoint that launched the gay rights movement in the US

People outside the Stonewall Inn attempt to block police arrests, 28 June 1969. The crowd did not disperse until 4am the following morning (New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images)
Out of the closets and into the streets: the legacy of the Stonewall Riots

Sex and sexuality

Stories and examples of same-sex relations from across the globe that challenge modern conceptions of sexual identity and behaviour
An Athenian red-figure kylix (cup) dating from around 510–500 BC depicts a young pentathlete pulling his older lover towards him for a kiss. In many of the city-states of ancient Greece, sex between a man and a youth was an accepted – even idealised – form of love, its virtues extolled in works by writers including Plato. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Pride and prejudice: same-sex relations through history

A 15th-century detail from the Fountain of Youth, Piedmont, Italy. (Image by De Agostini/Getty Images)
Sexing up history: how to study and tell the history of sex

Edward IV of England. (GeorgiosArt via Getty Images)
The secret intimacies of Edward IV: multiple marriages and a same-sex affair?

A proponent of same-sex marriage protests outside the Houses of Parliament, 3 June 2013. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
The Sexual Offences Act: a gay revolution?

Pompeii wall painting depicting an erotic satyr and nymph
In bed with the Romans: a brief history of sex in Ancient Rome

Athenian red-figure cup showing a seated man with a naked boy in the inside tondo, 470 BC
What was pederasty in ancient Greece?