Roman
The Romans were one of the most successful imperial powers in history. They grew their state from a small town located near the Tiber River in central Italy into a vast empire containing more than 50 million inhabitants. Key moments in Rome's development include: the founding of the city of Rome in 753 BC; the establishment of the Roman empire in 27 BC; and the fall of the Roman empire in the west in the 5th century AD. Find out everything you need to know about the Romans here…
Life in ancient Rome
What was daily life like for people living in ancient Rome? How did they dress, what did they eat and drink, and what kind of relationships did they have? Here's everything you need to know…
Roman rulers
Ancient Rome is known for its colourful cast of political leaders, from Julius Caesar (c100 BC-44 BC) - whose victory over Carthage in the Second Punic War (218-201 BC) made Rome a paramount power in the Mediterranean basin - to the popular emperors of the Roman empire: Augustus, Nero, Titus, Hadrian, and more…
The Roman empire
The Roman empire - established by the emperor Augustus (63 BC-14 AD) in 27 BC following the reign of Julius Caesar - was home to more than 50 million inhabitants at its height in the second century AD. It spanned a vast territory that encompassed the Mediterranean world, much of western Europe and parts of Africa and Asia. So how much do you know about it? Here we bring you the facts…
Gladiators
How much do we know about the lives of Roman gladiators? Who were they, how did they live, and did they really fight to the death?
The fall of Rome
In 476 AD, the emperor Romulus Augustus was deposed by a Germanic prince named Odovacar, marking the end of the Roman empire in the west. More than 200 modern explanations have been put forward to explain the fall of Rome, ranging from the rise of Christian monks to the impotence brought on by too many hot baths. Here, we bring you the facts…
Pompeii
Pompeii, located southeast of Naples, Italy, is one of the world's most fascinating archaeological sites. The ancient city was destroyed - and its inhabitants killed - when the volcano Vesuvius erupted in August 79 BC. The ruins of Pompeii were first discovered in the late 16th century by the architect Domenico Fontana, but work to excavate the city did not begin until the mid-18th century. Today the site is a popular tourist destination
Roman Britain
Why did the Romans invade Britain? How long did they stay for? And why did they leave? Here we bring you the facts…
Roman women
What is known about the lives of Roman women? Did women have any power in the Roman empire? Were Roman girls allowed to be educated? And could women divorce their husbands in ancient Rome?