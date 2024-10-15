The Romans were one of the most successful imperial powers in history. They grew their state from a small town located near the Tiber River in central Italy into a vast empire containing more than 50 million inhabitants. Key moments in Rome's development include: the founding of the city of Rome in 753 BC; the establishment of the Roman empire in 27 BC; and the fall of the Roman empire in the west in the 5th century AD. Find out everything you need to know about the Romans here…