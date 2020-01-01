The Second World War was the deadliest and most destructive global conflict in history, claiming the lives of more than 50 million people. Adolf Hitler started the war in 1939 when his German forces invaded Poland.

When did WW2 start? 1 September 1939

When did it end? 2 September 1945

Which countries were involved? The Second World War involved almost every part of the world. But the key players were the Axis powers on one side (Germany, Italy, and Japan) and on the other side

the Allies (France, Great Britain, the United States, the Soviet Union, and, to a lesser extent, China)

How many people died? It has been estimated that 50 million soldiers and civilians died in the Second World War

Why did WW2 happen? We can now say without equivocation that this was Hitler’s war, say expert historians including Professor Richard Evans, Sir Ian Kershaw and Laurence Rees