Second World War

The Second World War was the deadliest and most destructive global conflict in history, claiming the lives of more than 50 million people. Adolf Hitler started the war in 1939 when his German forces invaded Poland.

When did WW2 start? 1 September 1939

When did it end? 2 September 1945

Which countries were involved? The Second World War involved almost every part of the world. But the key players were the Axis powers on one side (Germany, Italy, and Japan) and on the other side
the Allies (France, Great Britain, the United States, the Soviet Union, and, to a lesser extent, China)

How many people died? It has been estimated that 50 million soldiers and civilians died in the Second World War

Why did WW2 happen? We can now say without equivocation that this was Hitler’s war, say expert historians including Professor Richard Evans, Sir Ian Kershaw and Laurence Rees

Firemen tackling a blitz fire at St Paul's Cathedral, London
Second World War

The Second World War: a timeline

A portrait of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler
Second World War

Why did the Second World War happen?

Soldiers standing on the western front during WW2
Second World War

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Second World War

The 1993 film ‘Schindler’s List’. (AF Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)
Second World War

7 must-see Second World War films

A ‘good’ war?

In contrast with the First World War, the 1939–45 conﬂict has been perceived in the UK as a ‘good’ war resulting in the triumph of western democracies over evil fascist regimes, says Emma Hanna, a lecturer in the School of History at the University of Kent. The Second World War, despite its many hardships and historians’ subsequent findings to the contrary, is remembered as a time the nation put aside differences and pulled together to fight for freedom.

It is therefore unsurprising that memories of the ‘finest hour’ have been frequently invoked in the British media, particularly in times of stress and uncertainty. The fascination with the Battle of Britain continues, together with the mythology of the Blitz and the now ubiquitous ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ poster (which was never actually deployed during the war but is now seen on mugs, tea towels and countless other products).

Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler (1889–1945) was military and political leader of Germany from 1933 to 1945. Appointed chancellor in January 1933, by August 1934 Hitler had declared himself Führer - the leader of Germany. Hitler launched the Second World War in 1939 and is responsible for the death of millions of people, including an estimated six million Jewish people in the Nazi genocide
A scene from the 1963 film 'Naked Among Wolves', depicting a Nazi concentration camp
Second World War

The long shadow of Adolf Hitler

German women carrying children believed to be part of the Lebensborn programme
Second World War

The woman who gave birth for Hitler

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler sits at a table facing a group of young uniformed National Socialists crowded into a small room in the 'Braune Haus' or Brown House, Munich, Germany, c1935. (Photo by Heinrich Hoffmann/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

The dark charisma of Adolf Hitler

3319335-0aa772b
Second World War

When Hitler took cocaine

Nazi Germany

Nazi Germany (aka the Third Reich) is the common English name for Germany between 1933 and 1945 when the country was ruled by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party. Following his appointment as chancellor in 1933, Hitler and his Nazi government soon assumed dictatorial powers and tried to control and impose Nazi values on all aspects of people’s political, social and working lives, using propaganda and persecution
In his last official photo, Adolf Hitler leaves the safety of his bunker to award decorations to members of Hitler Youth. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
Second World War

Why did the Nazis fight to the death?

Greek pottery featuring swastikas
Second World War

Q&A How did a Sanskrit symbol become the Nazi swastika?

Robert Scott Kellner podcast
Second World War

Opposing the Nazis

The Holocaust

Orchestrated by anti-Semitic Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, the Holocaust saw the systematic murder of more than six million Jews. The Auschwitz concentration camp is the site of the largest mass murder in the history of the world: around 1.1 million people were killed there – 1 million of them Jews. Today the Holocaust is commemorated on Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January
Anne Frank - Getty Images
Second World War

12 things you need to know about Anne Frank and her diary

Child survivors at Auschwitz
Second World War

A brief history of Auschwitz

Photographs of Anne Frank and her father, Otto, with the typewriter
20th Century

Censoring Anne Frank: how her famous diary has been edited through history

Second World War

Holocaust denial on trial: the story of Irving v Lipstadt

Second World War

The big questions of the Holocaust

Second World War

Forgotten voices: the history behind Holocaust Memorial Day

Second World War battles

From D-Day to Dunkirk; from Stalingrad to the Battle of Britain, we bring you the facts and analysis on the most important battles of the Second World War
The Pearl Harbour attack
Second World War

The 11 most significant battles of the Second World War

podcast-logo_v4_15-2348aeb
Second World War

The Battle of Britain

The killing zone: This photograph by Robert F Sargent, known as ‘Taxis to Hell – and Back – into the Jaws of Death’, shows American troops wading towards Omaha Beach on the morning of 6 June 1944. (Photo via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
Second World War

D-Day: 24 hours that changed the world

A Hawker Hurricane of Fighter Command on its way to intercept German bombers as they crossed the south coast of England during the Battle of Britain, 1940. (Photo by Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Second World War

6 Battle of Britain myths

The battleship USS California following the attack at Pearl Harbor
Second World War

12 things you (probably) didn’t know about Pearl Harbor

podcast-logo_v4_45-a561456
Second World War

Operation Barbarossa

D-Day

The Normandy landings – aka D-Day – took place on 6 June 1944, when Allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France. Codenamed operation Overlord, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history and marked the beginning of the campaign to liberate north-west Europe from German occupation
Troops from the 48th Royal Marines at Saint-Aubin-sur-Mer on Juno Beach, Normandy, France, during the D-Day landings, 6 June 1944. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Your guide to D-Day: what happened, how many casualties were there, and what did it accomplish?

British troops move on the Normandy shore from their landing craft on June 6, 1944 during the D-Day invasion of German occupied France during World War II. (AP Photo)

D-Day: a resounding success for the Allies

6 June 1944: American troops during the Allied invasion of France on D-Day (Photo by Getty Images)

A new view of D-Day

Allied troops on D-Day landing crafts

D-Day: the WW2 battle through the eyes of the men who were there

Our best Second World War podcasts

The rise of Hitler. (Photo by Getty Images)
Second World War

The rise of Hitler

Neville Chamberlain speaks to a crowd after meeting Hitler, Mussolini, and Deladier to settle the question of the Czecho-Slovak dispute. (Photo by George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images)
Second World War

Appeasement and the road to World War Two

Podcast-Website-large-Anthony-McCarten-323993a
Second World War

Churchill’s darkest hour

Podcast Website large Antony Beevor
Second World War

Beevor on Arnhem

podcast-logo-2013-250x175_17-2e0f7d1
Second World War

The aftermath of the Second World War

Holocaust orphans (Photo by Getty)
Second World War

The Holocaust orphans

Max Hastings by Fran Monks
Second World War

Max Hastings on the Dambusters

podcast-logo_v4_39-50db1b0
Second World War

Germany’s World War Two

Dunkirk

In 1940, as British troops retreated through France under fire from an advancing German Army, a massive evacuation was launched to bring the soldiers safely home. Between 26 May and 4 June 1940, a staggering 338,000 troops were rescued from the beaches of Dunkirk, France, in the remarkable Operation Dynamo
Charles Cundall’s painting ‘The Withdrawal From Dunkirk, June 1940’. (Photo by IWM via Getty Images)
Second World War

9 things you (probably) didn’t know about Dunkirk

Second World War

In search of the Dunkirk spirit

Crew members of the French destroyer Bourrasque, sunk by mine at Dunkirk, are hauled aboard a British vessel from their sinking life-raft. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

Dunkirk: 6 big questions on a remarkable rescue mission

British evacuees from Dunkirk walk off their rescue vessel land in Britain. (Photo by Corbis via Getty Images)
Second World War

Where history happened: Dunkirk

Winston Churchill

Britain’s wartime prime minister Winston Churchill (1874–1965), who led the country to victory in the Second World War, is considered one of the defining figures of the 20th century. Churchill served as Conservative prime minister twice – from 1940 to 1945 (before being defeated in the 1945 general election by the Labour leader Clement Attlee) and from 1951 to 1955
Contrasting biographies of iconic leader Winston Churchill show how perceptions of historical figures change with the passing of time, says David Cannadine. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

Why Churchill’s reputation is still on the line

Winston Churchill making the famed ‘V’ for Victory sign. (Image by Bettmann/Getty Images)
Second World War

9 things you (probably) didn’t know about Winston Churchill

Winston Churchill leaves a cabinet meeting
Second World War

Churchill’s days of destiny

Second World War

Winston Churchill: atomic warrior, nuclear peacemaker

Second World War

Churchill’s darkest hour

Second World War

The Special Operations Executive: Churchill’s secret army

Pearl Harbor

On 7 December 1941, a deadly surprise attack on the US Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor by Japanese planes sank or damaged 21 warships and destroyed more than 150 planes on nearby airfields. The attack, which was launched without a declaration of war, killed more than 2,000 Americans
The battleship USS California following the attack at Pearl Harbor

12 things you (probably) didn’t know about Pearl Harbor

The USS Arizona burning in Pearl Harbor following the Japanese attack. To the left of her are USS Tennessee and the sunken USS West Virginia. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The shock of Pearl Harbor

podcast-logo_v4_8-4ad4aa6

The attack on Pearl Harbor and physics through the ages

pearl-harbor-3-248ce12

Pearl Harbor: Three films

The Battle of Britain

The Battle of Britain, which took place between July and October 1940, was a major air campaign in which Britain’s Royal Air Force defended the British Isles against Nazi Germany’s air force, the Luftwaffe. Described by prime minister Winston Churchill as the RAF's finest hour, it was the first major military campaign in history to be fought entirely in the air. It was one of Britain's most important victories of the Second World War and prevented Germany from invading Britain
A Hawker Hurricane of Fighter Command on its way to intercept German bombers as they crossed the south coast of England during the Battle of Britain, 1940. (Photo by Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Second World War

6 Battle of Britain myths

podcast-logo_v4_15-2348aeb
Second World War

The Battle of Britain

Hurricane fighter planes taking off from Gravesend after being refuelled and rearmed, during the Battle of Britain. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
Second World War

The Battle of Britain: a brilliant triumph that involved far more than just the chosen few

96832124_sml_0-2-5a84c6b
Second World War

Days of destiny: 5 key moments of the Battle of Britain

The Blitz

The Blitz – the German word for 'lightning' – was a sustained aerial bombing of Britain by Nazi Germany’s Luftwaffe lasting eight months between September 1940 and May 1941. The Blitz killed 41,480 people, while another 86,000 people – including more than 7,500 children – were seriously injured
Blitz
Second World War

The cruel cost of the Blitz

podcast-logo-2013-250x175_27-d1961c5
First World War

Escaping the Blitz and recording the First World War

A woman is carried away on a stretcher following a German bombing raid on London, c1940. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

The dangers of the Blitz spirit

A Black Market camera seller
Second World War

Criminals of the Blitz

Wartime Britain

What was life like in Britain during the Second World War? Here we explore rationing, evacuation measures, crime, and the role of women
Members of the Palmers Green and Winchmore Hill LNER (London and North Eastern Railway) LDV (Local Defence Volunteers) dressed in their civilian clothes march along a platform passing a steam locomotive on 1 July 1940 in London. (Photo by Harry Todd/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

The Dad’s Army guide to defending Britain

A crowd gathers to watch the witnesses arrive for the trial of John George Haigh, the 'acid bath murderer', in Lewes, East Sussex, July 1949. (Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

10 facts about crime on the home front in the Second World War

Four young members of the largest group of Kindertransport refugees arrive at Southampton, England, in March 1939. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)
Second World War

Remembering the Kindertransport

Podcast Website large Helen Fry
Second World War

Britain’s secret wartime prison

Soldiers guard England's south coast behind a bank of banned wire on 2 September 1940
Second World War

Britain’s fight for survival: Fortress Britain 1940

Fig-5-persuading-2-271a5f9
Second World War

Persuading the people: British propaganda in the Second World War

The Battle of the Atlantic

In March 1941 Winston Churchill coined the phrase ‘Battle of the Atlantic’ to describe a campaign that had opened on 3 September 1939. That battle would not conclude until the last day of the war. It was the longest, and perhaps strangest, clash of the Second World War – one that would see British merchant seamen using kites and wire-carrying rockets in defence of their ships...
Welcome home: the cruiser 'Exeter' arrives back at Plymouth, c15 February 1940, after taking part in the battle of the River Plate. The action resulted in the scuttling of the German pocket battleship 'Admiral Graf Spee', which had sent several British merchant ships to the bottom of the Atlantic. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Period

The battle of the Atlantic

The battle of the Nile, fought at night in the Abu Qir Bay near Alexandria. (Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Second World War

Britain’s 10 most significant naval battles

podcast-logo_v4_23-67f6871
Second World War

The Battle of the Atlantic and the history of Spain

British ships on convoy duty in the North Atlantic
Second World War

Danger in the deep: Battle of the Atlantic

The global war

The Second World War involved almost every part of the world. What was the impact of the conflict in countries such as Japan, Canada, New Zealand, India, America and China?
Admiral Lord Louis Mountbatten in Burma, March 1944. (Photo by Roger Viollet/Getty Images)
Second World War

When Britain tamed ‘superman’

podcast-logo-2013-250x175_81-fa67ce5
Second World War

The Battle of the Bulge and children of the Holocaust

circa 1942: Men of the 7th British Armoured Division, known as the Desert Rats, sitting on a field gun before the fall of Tobruk in the North African Campaign. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

8 things you (probably) didn’t know about Tobruk

podcast-logo_v4_2-7503813
Victorian

India at war and mining accidents

A Kamikaze pilot scores a direct hit on a US aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean, c1942. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Second World War

The reluctant kamikaze of the Second World War

Atomic bomb damage in the city of Hiroshima, 1945. The atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on 6 August 1945 “razed and burnt around 70 per cent of all buildings”, according to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Second World War

Was the US justified in dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during the Second World War? You debate

Podcast-Website-large-Aug-2017-Hans-van-der-Ven-093350d
Second World War

China in World War Two

El Alamein battle in the Libyan desert, c1942. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
Second World War

El Alamein: the line in the sand

The Eastern Front

The eastern front was a zone of conflict in eastern Europe and the Soviet Union during the Second World War, in which the German army along with its allies engaged the armies to its east. Notable Second World War battles fought on the eastern front include the battle of Moscow, Operation Barbarossa, and the battle of Stalingrad
A photograph of the battle of Moscow, 1942, first printed in Signal, a magazine published by the German Third Reich from 1940 to 1945. (Photo by Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Second World War

Operation Barbarossa: Hitler’s greatest mistake

Soldiers of the Soviet Union
Second World War

Did the Soviet Union win the war?

Russian troops hoist the red banner of the Soviet Army after Stalingrad
Second World War

Stalingrad: the crushing of the Reich

Operation Barbarossa, which began on 22 June 1941, saw more than three million German troops surge into the Soviet Union along a front of more than 1,000 miles. (Photo by Art Media/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Second World War

Barbarossa and Britain

