Few civilisations have made an impact on history quite like ancient Greece. Emerging out of a so-called ‘Dark Ages’ roughly three millennia ago, Greece’s powerful city-states would come to dominate the western world for centuries to come, making huge contributions towards the fields of science, philosophy, literature, medicine and art. Indeed, some of ancient Greece’s greatest intellectuals and thinkers – from Archimedes to Aristotle – are still lauded today, while tales from Greek mythology continue to capture the popular imagination. Find a wealth of expert articles below, from authors including renowned classicist and expert Professor Paul Cartledge and classical scholar Dr Michael Scott…