Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Ancient Greece

Ancient Greece

Ancient Greece banners

Few civilisations have made an impact on history quite like ancient Greece. Emerging out of a so-called ‘Dark Ages’ roughly three millennia ago, Greece’s powerful city-states would come to dominate the western world for centuries to come, making huge contributions towards the fields of science, philosophy, literature, medicine and art. Indeed, some of ancient Greece’s greatest intellectuals and thinkers – from Archimedes to Aristotle – are still lauded today, while tales from Greek mythology continue to capture the popular imagination. Find a wealth of expert articles below, from authors including renowned classicist and expert Professor Paul Cartledge and classical scholar Dr Michael Scott

An ancient Greek vase depicts animal sacrifice of a cow by two women
Ancient Greece

Your guide to Ancient Greece: everything you wanted to know

A depiction of athletes in the torch race, ancient Olympics
Ancient Greece

What were the ancient Olympics like? Take a visit to the Games of 436 BC

Tholos of Delphi in Greece. (Photo by Dreamstime)
Ancient Greece

Ancient Greece: everything you wanted to know

Ancient Greece

The Peloponnesian War: Athens fights Sparta for dominance in ancient Greece

Ancient Greece

A brief history of sex and sexuality in Ancient Greece

Ancient Greece

Women in ancient Greece: what were their lives like?

More on ancient Greece

Influential ancient Greeks

The 'Alexander Mosaic' showing Alexander the Great
Ancient Greece

Alexander the Great: all you need to know about the empire builder and military genius

Ancient Greek statesman Solon sits on a throne, with a subject petitioning him
Ancient Greece

Who’s who in ancient Greece? Meet 14 influential ancient Greeks

An illustration of ancient Greek thinker Archimedes
Ancient Greece

How Archimedes took on the Romans

Bust of Homer c850 BC. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Ancient Greece

“We are all Trojans…”: Homer’s poetic legacy

Gods, myths and legends

A stone statue of Achilles
Ancient Greece

Q&A Why do we say ‘Achilles Heel’?

The Trojan Horse – seen in the 2004 film Troy
Ancient Greece

How much of the legend of Troy is real?

A sculpture dedicated to King Leonidas of the Spartans in Thermopylae, Greece. (Photo by iStock/Getty Images Plus)
Ancient Greece

Q&A Were there really only 300 Spartans at the Battle of Thermopylae?

Colourised print of the Lighthouse of Alexandria as imagined in the 18th century
General ancient history

The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World: what were they, and what happened to them?

The ancient Olympics

As the world’s best athletes congregate in Tokyo for the 29th Summer Games, David Goldblatt answers your questions on the history of the Olympics. (Image from Getty Images)
20th Century

Olympic history: everything you wanted to know

Belgium and the Netherlands compete in a tug of war at the Antwerp Olympic
Victorian

Olympic oddballs: 5 unusual Olympic sports from the past

Wrestlers in ancient Greece
Ancient Greece

Q&A How did ancient athletes prepare for the Olympics?

Charlton Hetson races a chariot in Ben-Hur
Ancient Greece

Wacky races: 10 weird and wonderful contests through history