Queen Victoria

One of history's most iconic monarchs, Queen Victoria (1819–1901) ruled for more than 60 years, from 1837 until her death in 1901. She was empress of the world's largest ever empire, and her name denotes an entire era of British history. She was mother to nine children – four boys and five girls born between 1840 and 1857 – with her beloved husband, Prince Albert. Victoria was married to Prince Albert from 1840 to 1861, when Albert died from typhoid at the age of 42. Queen Victoria had 42 grandchildren, many of whom took positions in the royal houses of Europe, and she became known as the ‘grandmother of Europe’. Here's everything you need to know about Queen Victoria…