Medieval

Read everything you need to know about the medieval period – aka the Middle Ages – the period in European history between the fall of the Roman Empire in the west (5th century) to the Renaissance period in around the 15th century. It was one of the most turbulent and transformative periods in history, popularised by the Black Death, Magna Carta and the Hundred Years’ War
Detail from the Bayeux tapestry, which depicts the Norman conquest of England in 1066. (DeAgostini/Getty Images) 
Medieval

10 medieval dates you need to know

Clothes infected by the Black Death being burnt, c 1340. An illustration from the 'Romance of Alexander' in the Bodleian Library, Oxford. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Medieval

10 facts about the Black Death

A French 15th-century covered market
Medieval

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Middle Ages

Norman

Reassessing William the Conqueror

Medieval

Lincoln: the battle that gave birth to medieval England

Medieval

Medieval English law in the time of Magna Carta

The Black Death

The Black Death of October 1347 to c1352 is one of the worst catastrophes in recorded history – a deadly plague that ravaged communities across Europe. Over three or four years, as many as 50 million people died in Europe. The Black Death arrived in western Europe in 1347 and in England in 1348
Clothes infected by the Black Death being burnt, c 1340. An illustration from the 'Romance of Alexander' in the Bodleian Library, Oxford. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Medieval

10 facts about the Black Death

Medieval
Medieval

Video: An introduction to the Black Death

A contemporary pictorial depiction of the Great Plague.
Medieval

The Black Death: the historians’ view

A 14th-century Flemish illustration depicting the burying of plague victims in coffins in Tournai in 1349. (Photo by Granger Historical Picture Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)
Medieval

Black Death: “Oh father, why have you abandoned me?”

Medieval life

What was daily life like in the medieval period – how did people live and die? What did they eat, what was the social hierarchy, what dangers did they face?
A miniature from the Codex Justinianus
Medieval

10 dangers of the medieval period

A compilation of compass drawn circles, and variants found in many of the churches
Medieval

Medieval graffiti: the lost voices of England’s churches in the Middle Ages

A 12th-century English manuscript shows a surgeon operating on a patient's eye. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Medieval

Kill or cure? 10 medieval medical practices and their effectiveness

Medieval
Medieval

Medieval bodies

A couple get amorous in this 14th-century illustration
Medieval

Call the medieval sex doctor

How to throw a medieval feast. An elaborate banquet depicted in a 14th-century illuminated manuscript of Froissart's Chronicles. (Getty Images)
Medieval

How to throw a medieval feast

The Bayeux Tapestry

The Bayeux Tapestry tells one of the most famous stories in British history – that of the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, particularly the battle of Hastings, which took place on 14 October 1066
A scene from the Bayeux Tapestry depicting the Norman invasion of 1066. The tapestry was most likely embroidered by women in Norman England in a workshop setting using four embroidery stitches – stem stitch; split stitch; chain stitch; and laid work, sometimes called ‘Bayeux Stitch’, says Dr Alexandra Lester-Makin. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Norman

5 Bayeux Tapestry facts: what is it, why was it made and what story does it tell?

A scene from the Bayeux Tapestry depicting a naked man with an erection reaching out towards a naked woman, who is covering both her face and her pudenda with her hands. (© Bayeux Museum)
Medieval

The Bayeux Tapestry with knobs on: what do the tapestry’s 93 penises tell us?

Norman cavalry on the charge in the Bayeux Tapestry. (Image by Bettmann/Getty Images)
Second World War

The Library Why the Nazis fell in love with the Bayeux Tapestry

Norman

The Library Will the Bayeux Tapestry actually come to Britain?

Norman

The Bayeux Tapestry now and in the future

Norman

Why is Harold a hero of the Bayeux Tapestry?

Magna Carta

On 15 June 1215, King John signed Magna Carta, a document that safeguarded the basic freedoms, rights and privileges of the clergy and the nobles and placed limits on the power of the crown. Above all it asserted a fundamental principle: that the king was subject to the law
An illustration of the barons compelling King John to ratify Magna Carta, 1215. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Medieval

6 facts about Magna Carta

BL52779 Roy 2 B VII f.78 Reaping corn harvest in August, from the Queen Mary Psalter, c.1310-20 (vellum) by English School, (14th century); British Library, London, UK; © British Library Board. All Rights Reserved; PERMISSION REQUIRED FOR NON EDITORIAL USAGE; English, out of copyright PLEASE NOTE: The Bridgeman Art Library works with the owner of this image to clear permission. If you wish to reproduce this image, please inform us so we can clear permission for you.
Medieval

What did Magna Carta mean to the English in 1215?

A c1850 satirical illustration of King John signing Magna Charta. (Photo by the Print Collector/Getty Images)
Medieval

Is 15 June 1215 the true date of Magna Carta?

An illustration depicting King John signing Magna Carta in 1215. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Medieval

6 Magna Carta myths explained

Medieval battles

From the Norman Conquest and the battle of Hastings to the Crusades; the Hundred Years’ War; the Wars of the Roses and the battle of Bosworth, the Middle Ages were plagued by bloody battles and violent sieges…
A detail from the Bayeux tapestry depicting the conquest of England by the Normans. (Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty images)
Medieval

9 medieval battles more significant than Agincourt

The ‘Princes in the Tower’
Plantagenet

The 5 greatest mysteries behind the Wars of the Roses

Agincourt was one of the major battles of the Hundred Years' War.
Medieval

Agincourt: what really happened

'Battle of Agincourt', 25 October 1415. Hand-coloured later. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Roman

17 unmissable battles podcasts

Medieval

In pictures: medieval battles

Medieval

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about Henry V and the battle of Agincourt

English sailors engage the French invasion fleet at the battle of Sandwich in 1217.
Medieval

The battle of Sandwich: England’s medieval Trafalgar

Medieval
Medieval

The battle of Barnet: why is there so little awareness?

A Saracen attack on Crusaders, from the French manuscript 'Chroniques de Saint Denis', c1200. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Medieval

Traders and crusaders

German women carrying children believed to be part of the Lebensborn programme
Second World War

The woman who gave birth for Hitler

The battle of Hastings

The battle of Hastings, in which the Anglo-Saxon king Harold II attempted to defend his realm from the Norman invasion forces of William, Duke of Normandy (later known as William the Conqueror), took place on 14 October 1066. The battle, won by William, marked the beginning of the Norman conquest of 1066
Battle of Hastings. (Neil Holmes/Getty Images)
Norman

Q&A: If the battle of Hastings had never taken place, would British history have been any different?

Tostig Godwinson, brother of King Harold II of England, and King Harald Hardrada of Norway (1015 - 1066) receive the submission of the city of York, 1066. Shortly afterwards, they were both killed at the nearby Battle of Stamford Bridge. Engraving by L. Gruner after D. Maclise RA. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Norman

Hastings, Stamford Bridge and Gate Fulford: three battles that lost England

Norman
Norman

The 1016 Danish Conquest that led to the battle of Hastings

Memorial cross at Flodden Field, site of Battle of Flodden 1513, Northumberland, 1994. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Medieval

8 of Britain’s best battlefields

The battle of Agincourt

The battle of Agincourt – Henry V’s major victory over the French on 25 October 1415 – was fought during the Hundred Years’ War (1337–1453), a series of conflicts between England and France over succession to the French throne that lasted 116 years
Agincourt was one of the major battles of the Hundred Years' War.
Medieval

Agincourt: medieval England’s finest hour?

Medieval
Medieval

The battle of Agincourt and the Spanish communists

Femke_Agincourt1_illo-a8b857e
Elizabethan

Michael Wood on… the battle of Agincourt

Medieval
Medieval

The Last Kingdom and Agincourt

The battle of Bosworth

The battle of Bosworth, which took place on 22 August 1485, was the last significant clash of the Wars of the Roses. The armies of Yorkist king Richard III were defeated by Henry Tudor (later Henry VII), which heralded the end of the Plantagenet dynasty and marked the birth of the Tudor age. Richard III was killed during the brutal battle
Richard III's Yorkist troops fight Lancastrians in the battle of Bosworth, during the Wars of the Roses, 22 August 1485. King Richard was killed by Henry of Richmond, who became Henry VII. Engraving after Philip James de Loutherbourg. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Tudor

10 things you need to know about the battle of Bosworth

Portrait of Richard III, dated 15th century. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Medieval

Treachery at Bosworth: what really brought down Richard III

Medieval
Medieval

Where the Bosworth battle really happened and a detailed look at rationing

The blue-robed Henry VII pictured performing a variety of tasks at the Tower of London following his accession to the throne, in a contemporary illustration. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Tudor

Bosworth: the dawn of the Tudors

The Wars of the Roses

The Wars of the Roses were the civil wars fought in England and Wales between the Yorkist and Lancastrian dynasties between 1455 and 1485. The Wars of the Roses ended with the battle of Bosworth in 1485, when Henry Tudor (the future Henry VII, the first Tudor king) defeated and killed Richard III
The battle of Towton during the War of the Roses, 1461. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Medieval

12 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Wars of the Roses

York Minster's south transept rose window features 16th-century Tudor Roses white on red (left) and Lancastrian Roses, red. The Tudor Rose became known as “the flower of England” and is today England's national flower. (Angelo Hornak/Alamy Stock Photo)
Ancient Egypt

A brief history of the English rose

Tudor
Tudor

Fresh views on the Wars of the Roses

A portrait of Edward IV, the first Yorkist king of England. From the National Portrait Gallery. (Photo by Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Medieval

Edward IV: champion of the Wars of the Roses

An 1864 illustration depicts King Henry VI and the Dukes of York and Somerset, after York's return from Ireland in 1450. Artist James William Edmund Doyle. (Photo by The Print Collector/Getty Images)
Medieval

The Wars of the Roses: York v Beaufort?

Pragmatist or heartless? A portrait of the young Elizabeth Woodville (1437-1492). The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Tudor

The power behind the throne: women in the Wars of the Roses

The crusades

Beginning in the late 11th century, the crusades were a series of military expeditions mounted by western European Christians in a bid to conquer the Holy Land. The first was called in November 1095 by Pope Urban II and while there is some disagreement among historians as to which campaigns to consider ‘crusades’, it is undeniable that the movement had a profound impact on eastern and western cultures and societies
c1754: Siege of a town led by Godefroy de Bouillon (c1060-1100) 1st Crusade (1095-1099), showing Saracens firing arrows at Crusaders as they attempt to scale the walls. From manuscript of Roman de Godefroy de Bouillon. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)
Medieval

5 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Crusades

Medieval
Medieval

The long history of the Crusades

Medieval

A big day in history: The day Pope Urban II exhorted Christians to go on crusade

Medieval
Medieval

Crusade logistics and the battle over the slave trade

The Knights Templar

A military order of warrior monks who won glory on the battlefields of the Holy Land in the 12th and 13th centuries, the Knights Templar have become the stuff of legend…
The Knights Templar depicted on an antique map of Jerusalem. (Alamy)
Medieval

The rise and fall of the Knights Templar

Medieval
Medieval

The Knights Templar

The burning of Templars (From: De casibus virorum illustrium by Giovanni Boccaccio). Artist: Master of the White inscriptions (active ca 1480)
Medieval

The Templars on trial: a very muted inquisition

Historian, presenter and author Dan Jones. (David Levenson/Getty Images)
Medieval

Dan Jones on the Templars and ‘Knightfall’

Medieval kings and queens

From William the Conqueror, the first Norman king of England, to Henry Tudor, who took the English throne after defeating and killing Richard III at the battle of Bosworth in 1485, the medieval period is full of fascinating kings and queens…
A portrait of Elizabeth Woodville, queen of Edward IV. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Medieval

8 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Woodvilles

A portrait of Richard III. Was the last Yorkist king a usurper? Historian John Ashdown-Hill explains why this is a myth. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Medieval

Did fear drive Richard III to the throne?

Coronation of King Edward III. (Ann Ronan Pictures/Print Collector/Getty Images)
Medieval

7 medieval kings of England you should know about

A portrait of Isabella I of Castile. (Photo by PHAS/UIG via Getty Images)
Medieval

Isabella I of Castile: Europe’s greatest queen?

Medieval

10 reasons why Henry III may have been a great king

Medieval

James I: Henry V’s Scottish protege

Illustration of Queen Matilda of Boulogne, by Eleanor Shakespeare
Norman

Matilda of Boulogne: Norman England’s warrior queen

Edward I in parliament with the Archbishop of Canterbury; King Alexander III of Scotland; the Welsh Prince Llywelyn ab Gruffydd and the Archbishop of York. From the Wriothesley MS, 1523, published in ‘The Island Race’, a 20th-century book written by Sir Winston Churchill covering the history of the British Isles from the pre-Roman times to the Victorian era. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Medieval

The Library Edward I: man of principle or grasping opportunist?

Edward II. (Photo by Popperfoto/Getty Images)
Medieval

In profile: King Edward II

Josephine Baker with her adopted children. She called them the ‘Rainbow Tribe’. (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)
General Modern

Memorable mothers: history’s most remarkable mums

William the Conqueror

The first Norman king of England, William the Conqueror (previously William, Duke of Normandy) defeated the Anglo-Saxon king Harold II at the battle of Hastings on 14 October 1066 – a triumph famously recorded in the Bayeux Tapestry
William the Conqueror (1027–87), king of England from 1066 when he beat Harold II at the battle of Hastings. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Norman

9 surprising facts about William the Conqueror and the Norman conquest

Guillaume de Jumieges, Cesta Normanorum, f° 116, letter with dropped initial, William the Conqueror receives the chronicler's manuscript, 11th century, France, Rouen, Bibliotheque Municipale.
Norman

William the Conqueror: hero or villain?

A statue of the English queen Matilda in Luxembourg Garden, Paris. (Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images)
Norman

Matilda: William the Conqueror’s queen

The White Tower, one of the oldest parts of the Tower of London complex, was built by William the Conqueror. (Getty Images)
Norman

Castles of the Conqueror

Top medieval podcasts

Norman
Norman

Queen Matilda

Medieval
Medieval

The Library The private lives of the British and the cruelty of Henry V

Medieval
Medieval

The Library Thomas Becket and 16th-century swimming

podcast-logo_v4_31-21a6c69
Medieval

The plague, Sir Walter Ralegh and Jerusalem

Richard III

Richard III (1452-85) was the last Yorkist king of England, whose death at the battle of Bosworth in 1485 signified the end of the Wars of the Roses and marked the start of the Tudor age. His remains were discovered beneath a Leicester car park in 2012
A portrait of Richard III. Was the last Yorkist king a usurper? Historian John Ashdown-Hill explains why this is a myth. (Photo by Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Medieval

6 myths about Richard III

The tomb of King Richard III, who was reinterred at Leicester cathedral of Saint Martin following the discovery of his body in 2012. (Photo by Getty Images)
Medieval

A ‘car park king’ timeline: the discovery of Richard III

Medieval
Medieval

Did Richard III murder the princes in the Tower? You debate

Medieval

Richard III reconsidered

Medieval

The Library Richard III: rewriting the past

Tudor

Royal sibling rivalry: Henry VIII, Richard III and other monarchs whose fate was determined by their brothers and sisters

Elizabethan
Elizabethan

Have we completely misinterpreted Shakespeare’s Richard III?

Illustration by Sarah Young for BBC History Magazine
Plantagenet

Richard III: A hostage to fortune

Richard-Plantagenet-3rd-Duke-of-York-2-91ee5d3
Plantagenet

Like father, like son: Richard Plantagenet and Richard III

BN1G7H Cerne Abbey, Cerne Abbas, Dorset, England, Great Britain
Medieval

On the trail of the Yorks: 8 places associated with Richard III’s family

King John

King John (c1167–1216) was king of England from 1199 until his death in October 1216 and is most famous for signing Magna Carta in 1215. Famously nicknamed ‘Bad King John’, he is said to have been cruel and tyrannical
King John hunting on horseback, 14th century. The contention that his badness was a later invention simply doesn't stack up, argues Marc Morris. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Plantagenet

Was King John really that bad? Yes!

XTR87681 Credit: f.259r The Siege of Chateau-Gaillard in 1204 when Philip Augustus of France (1165-1223) defeated King John (Lackland) of England (1199-1216), from the Grandes Chroniques de France, 1375-79 (vellum) by French School, (14th century) Bibliotheque Municipale, Castres, France/ Giraudon/ The Bridgeman Art Library Nationality / copyright status: French / out of copyright
Early medieval

The Library King John and the French invasion of England

King John. (Universal History Archive/UIG via Getty Images)
Early medieval

Why ‘Bad King John’ was actually good

King John hunting on horseback, 14th century. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Early medieval

Was King John murdered?

King Arthur

King Arthur, the “once and future king”, is one of the most enduring figures of British myth and legend. Most commonly known as a fifth-century warrior who supposedly led the fight against Saxon invaders, King Arthur is a composite of layers of different legends, written by different authors at different times
An illustration of King Arthur's coronation, from the 13th-century Flores Historiarum. Taken from ‘The Island Race’, a 20th-century book written by Sir Winston Churchill that covers the history of the British Isles from pre-Roman times to the Victorian era. (Photo by World History Archive/Alamy Stock Photo)
Medieval

8 things you (probably) didn’t know about King Arthur

An illustration depicting King Arthur fighting the Saxons, from the Rochefoucauld Grail. The absence of a clear and present origin for King Arthur has created a ‘void’ which many are keen to fill, says Miles Russell. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Early medieval

The real King Arthur: why are we so obsessed with trying to solve the mystery?

Podcast-Website-large-Miles-Russell-91648fc
Medieval

The search for King Arthur

The Knights of the Round (Miniature from La Quête du Saint Graal et la Mort d'Arthus), c1220. Found in the collection of the Bibliothèque Nationale de France. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)
Medieval

King Arthur: the big questions

