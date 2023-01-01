History Extra logo
The Edwardian era is the period when Edward VII, the eldest son of Queen Victoria, ruled as King of Great Britain and Ireland, from January 1901 to May 1910. Most historians, however, talk of the Edwardian era as extending to the years until World War I broke out in 1914.

The Edwardian era: a history guide and timeline of Britain in the reign of Edward VII

Soldiers drafted in to work during a coal porters’ strike in London, shovelling coal
The Great Unrest: what caused the industrial action of 1911–14?

The Edwardians: everything you wanted to know . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

The upstairs/downstairs world of Downton Abbey: how true to life is it?

Unexpected Edwardians

Daily life in the Edwardian era: from hobbies to gadgets

The fight for women's suffrage

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about the Suffragettes

A suffragette march
The Suffragettes: everything you wanted to know

Nancy Astor campaigning
Female suffrage: How the battle was won

Fern Riddell explores some of the darker aspects of the campaign for votes for women, in this episode from our archive. (Image by Getty Images)
Were the suffragettes terrorists?

The sinking of RMS Titanic

A vintage photo of the RMS Titantic departing Southampton on 10 April 1912
Your history guide to RMS Titanic, plus 12 fascinating facts about the disaster

A depiction of Titanic’s final moments, as the ship sinks and passengers watch from a lifeboat
Titanic When did it sink & how long did it take?

Newspaper boy with news of the Titanic disaster, 14 April 1912
Titanic What happened after the sinking?

Passengers on first class deck of the 'TItanic'. Advertising poster, 1911-1912. (Photo by Roger Viollet via Getty Images)
Quiz How much do you know about Titanic?

Famous Edwardians

Douglas Mawson
Douglas Mawson: a tale of tragedy and survival in the Antarctic

US socialite Margaret Brown, who posthumously became known as the ‘Unsinkable Molly Brown’ following her Titanic experiences.
Titanic 8 stories of passengers who sailed on the liner

Children's author Beatrix Potter as a young woman, c1892
Why the real Beatrix Potter was more than her children’s tales

Ernest Shackleton, the great Antarctic explorer of the Heroic Age

Emily Davison: the suffragette martyr

Percy Fawcett and the search for the ‘Lost City Of Z’