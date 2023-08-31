BBC History Revealed's Miscellany podcast picks
- Victorian
The lost world of Dickens' London.
From grimy back alleys to debtors’ prisons, Lee Jackson guides listeners through some of the atmospheric London locations associated with Charles Dickens
- Roman
Tom Holland on Rome's golden age.
Popular historian Tom Holland explains how the Romans maintained the peace across their vast empire in the second century AD
- Victorian
The Franco-Prussian war: everything you wanted to know.
Rachel Chrastil answers listener questions on a conflict that scarred the 19th century and had enormous consequences for the 20th
- General ancient history
Secrets of ancient Chinese tombs.
Professor Jessica Rawson delves into the story of ancient Chinese civilisation through an unusual avenue – its tombs
- General History
New Zealand: everything you wanted to know.
Professor James Belich answers listener questions on the history of New Zealand
- General History
Did our ancestors really think the world was flat?.
From Chinese cosmology to Victorian flat-earthers, James Hannam discusses humanity’s quest to determine the shape of our planet
- 20th Century
Spanish flu: everything you wanted to know.
Agnes Arnold-Forster answers listener questions about the Spanish flu pandemic – from the symptoms and spread to the shocking death toll
- Membership
Women on the front line, from forgotten commanders to cross-dressing soldiers.
Sarah Percy reveals some of the roles women have played in military campaigns, from daring revolutionaries to entrepreneurial camp followers
- Victorian
Mindbending experiments: how drugs shaped modern science.
From Freud’s experiments with cocaine to doctors sampling chloroform at dinner parties, Mike Jay reveals how scientists and thinkers experimented with drugs in the 19th century
- General Modern
The great escape: Britain's love affair with the seaside holiday
The British were the first to head for the seaside in their thousands. John K Walton reveals how growing prosperity and the birth of the railways brought the delights of donkey rides, peep shows and Punch and Judy within the reach of the masses
- 20th Century
A ring of poisoners: Hungary's most notorious murders.
Journalist Patti McCracken discusses the “Angel Makers of Nagyrév” – the all-female murder ring whose poisonings shocked early 20th-century Hungary
- Medieval
The Mongols: everything you wanted to know.
Nicholas Morton answers listener questions on the nomadic conquerors who changed the course of world history