New Zealand: everything you wanted to know
Professor James Belich answers listener questions on the history of New Zealand
Published: August 20, 2023 at 7:53 AM
SUMMER SALE! Get your first 5 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or History Revealed
New Zealand has a short history in terms of human settlement – but according to Professor James Belich, that makes it all the more interesting and worthy of study. In conversation with David Musgrove, James answers listener questions on the history of New Zealand, in the latest instalment of our Everything you want to know series.
Advertisement
Authors
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
Advertisement
Advertisement
SUMMER SALE! Get your first 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue when you subscriber to either BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99
CLAIM NOW
Advertisement