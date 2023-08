We’ve all heard of the astonishing Terracotta Warriors, but they are just one of a number of fascinating ancient burials to have been discovered across China. Speaking to Robert Attar, Professor Jessica Rawson explores the contents of a handful of these burials, to investigate what they can tell us about Chinese civilisation across 3,000 years.

Jessica Rawson is the author of Life and Afterlife in Ancient China (Allen Lane, 2023)