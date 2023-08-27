The Mongols: everything you wanted to know
Nicholas Morton answers listener questions on the nomadic conquerors who changed the course of world history
Published: August 27, 2023 at 7:52 AM
How brilliant a military leader was Genghis Khan? Could the Mongols have conquered all of Europe? And were they as brutal as they’re often portrayed to be? Speaking to Spencer Mizen, Nicholas Morton answers your queries on the nomadic warriors who established the largest contiguous empire the world had ever seen, stretching from the borders of Hungary all the way to the East China Sea.
Authors
Spencer MizenProduction Editor, BBC History Magazine
