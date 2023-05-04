From espionage to the Egyptians, and from D-Day to the Normans, the HistoryExtra podcast’s Everything You Wanted To Know About series is your chance to ask leading experts in the field the questions you want to know about biggest topics in history.

In celebration of the popular weekly series reaching a landmark 150 episodes, we delved back into the archive to pull out our top 15 most-downloaded episodes…

Richard J Evans responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Third Reich (Image by Getty Images)

Nazi Germany: everything you wanted to know

Richard J Evans responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the Third Reich, from its initial origins and popular support, to whether people living under the regime knew about the atrocities taking place at concentration camps.

Donald Wright answers listener questions on the history of Canada, from the country’s indigenous population to the world wars (Image by Getty Images)

Canadian history: everything you wanted to know

Donald Wright answers listener questions on the history of Canada, from the country’s indigenous population to the story behind the maple leaf flag and the reasons why Canada didn’t join the American Revolution.

Ritchie Robertson responds to listener questions on the intellectual and philosophical movement, the Enlightenment (Image by Getty Images)

The Enlightenment: everything you wanted to know

Ritchie Robertson responds to listener questions on the intellectual and philosophical movement that swept Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Sophie Hay answers listener questions on Pompeii, the Roman city that was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79 (Image by Getty Images)

Pompeii: everything you wanted to know

Sophie Hay answers listener questions on the Roman city that was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

Mark Atwood Lawrence responds to readers’ questions about the United States’ failure to stem the advance of communism in Vietnam (Image by Getty Images)

The Vietnam War: everything you wanted to know

Mark Atwood Lawrence responds to readers’ questions about the United States’ failure to stem the advance of communism in Vietnam.

Joyce Tyldesley answers listener questions on ancient Egypt’s royal rulers (Image by Getty Images)

Egyptian pharaohs: everything you wanted to know

Joyce Tyldesley answers your top search queries on ancient Egypt’s royal rulers, from a pharaoh’s day-to-day dress to what it was like living a life of absolute power.

Eugene Rogan answers listener questions on one of history’s most powerful and long lasting empires, the Ottomans (Image from Getty Images)

The Ottoman empire: everything you wanted to know

Eugene Rogan answers listener questions on one of history’s most powerful and long-lasting empires, from their domination of vast swathes of land to their sack on Constantinople in 1453 and their foundering after the First World War.

Wayne Dooling answers listener questions on South Africa’s Apartheid regime (Image by Getty Images)

Apartheid: everything you wanted to know

Wayne Dooling answers listener questions on South Africa’s Apartheid regime, including the everyday experience of racial segregation, internal and international resistance, and the regime’s legacy on the country today.

Christine Kinealy answers listener questions on the devastating famine that struck Ireland in the mid-19th century (Image by Getty Images)

The Irish famine: everything you wanted to know

Christine Kinealy answers listener questions on the causes and consequences of the devastating famine that struck Ireland in the mid-19th century.

Natalie Haynes tackles listener questions on Greek myths (Image by Getty Images)

Greek myths: everything you wanted to know

Classicist Natalie Haynes tackles listener questions on Greek myths, from ancient origins to modern reinterpretations.

ill Burke tackles listener questions on the Borgias (Image by Getty Images)

The Borgias: everything you wanted to know

Professor Jill Burke tackles listener questions on the Borgias, the Renaissance family associated with rumours of depravity and immorality.

Tim Maltin answers listener questions about the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912 (Image by Getty Images)

The Titanic: everything you wanted to know

Tim Maltin answers listener questions about the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912, from the rumours that the band played as the ship sank to busting myths about how the liner could have stayed afloat.

Rob Collins answers listener questions on the Roman fortification, Hadrian's Wall (Image by Getty Images)

Hadrian’s Wall: everything you wanted to know

To celebrate the 1900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian’s Wall, Rob Collins answers listener questions on Britain’s most famous Roman fortification.

Saul Dubow responds to listener questions on the Boer War, Victorian Britain’s conflict with two southern African republics (Image by Getty Images)

The Boer War: everything you wanted to know

Saul Dubow responds to listener questions on Victorian Britain’s bitter imperial conflict with two southern African republics.

Matthew Stevens tackles listener questions on the history of the Welsh regions during the Middle Ages (Image by Getty Images)

Medieval Wales: everything you wanted to know

Matthew Stevens tackles listener questions on the history of the Welsh regions during the Middle Ages, from the Norman invasion and Edward I’s conquest to the Welsh roots of the Tudor dynasty.

We publish a new episode in our Everything You Wanted To Know series every sunday, plus five more episodes of the HistoryExtra podcast every week.

Authors

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant

Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London

