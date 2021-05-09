The Vietnam War: everything you wanted to know
Mark Atwood Lawrence responds to readers’ questions about the United States’ failure to stem the advance of communism in Vietnam
Published:
Historian Mark Atwood Lawrence responds to listener questions and popular internet search queries on the Vietnam War, one of the most seismic events of the Cold War, American history and the history of Southeast Asia. He explores some of the biggest debates surrounding the United States’ failure to stem the advance of communism in Vietnam.
Mark Atwood Lawrence is the author of The Vietnam War: A Concise International History (OUP USA, 2021)
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast