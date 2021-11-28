History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Victorian
  4. The Irish famine: everything you wanted to know 

The Irish famine: everything you wanted to know 

Christine Kinealy answers listener questions on the devastating famine that struck Ireland in the mid-19th century

Christine Kinealy answers listener questions on the devastating famine that struck Ireland in the mid-19th century. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Christine Kinealy answers listener questions on the causes and consequences of the devastating famine that struck Ireland in the mid-19th century. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she also discusses whether we should call it a “famine”, the role of aid and migration in the crisis, and if the British government can be blamed for what happened.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

245502111_589019302133510_4195638758184966366_n

Ellie Cawthorne

Podcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Tags

More on: Ireland

Christine Kinealy answers listener questions on the devastating famine that struck Ireland in the mid-19th century. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021-2_Sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW