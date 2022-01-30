History Extra logo
Greek myths: everything you wanted to know 

Classicist Natalie Haynes tackles listener questions on Greek myths, from ancient origins to modern reinterpretations

Published:

In the latest episode in our series on history’s biggest topics, classicist Natalie Haynes tackles listener questions on Greek myths. Speaking to Rachel Dinning, she examines the tales of popular figures including Hercules and Aphrodite, and explores how these ancient stories have changed and evolved across history.

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

