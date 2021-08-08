Accessibility Links

The Ottoman empire: everything you wanted to know

Eugene Rogan answers listener questions on one of history’s most powerful and long lasting empires

Published:

How did the Ottomans dominate swathes of Europe, Asia and Africa for up to seven centuries? How did their sack of Constantinople in 1453 change the course of history? And why did they back the wrong horse in the First World War? Eugene Rogan answers your questions on one of the world’s greatest empires.

Eugene Rogan is the author of The Fall of the Ottomans: The Great War in the Middle East, 1914-1920 (Allen Lane, 2015)

