The Enlightenment: everything you wanted to know

Ritchie Robertson responds to listener questions on the intellectual and philosophical movement that swept Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries

Published:

How did the Enlightenment change the course of history? Why were elements of the established church so bitterly opposed to it? And are its ideals still relevant in the 21st century? Ritchie Robertson answers listener questions on the intellectual and philosophical movement that swept Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Ritchie Robertson is the author of The Enlightenment: The Pursuit of Happiness 1680-1790 (Penguin, 2020)

Ritchie Robertson responds to listener questions on the intellectual and philosophical movement that swept Europe in the 17th and 18th centuries. (Image by Getty Images)
