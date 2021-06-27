All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Canadian history: everything you wanted to know
Donald Wright answers listener questions on the history of Canada, from the country’s indigenous population to the world wars
Published:
In the latest episode in our series tackling big historical topics, historian Donald Wright answers listener questions on the history of Canada, from the country’s indigenous population and its contribution to the two world wars, to the story behind the maple leaf flag and the reasons why Canada didn’t join the American Revolution.
Donald Wright is the author of Canada: A Very Short Introduction (OUP, 2020)