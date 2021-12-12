History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Roman
  4. Hadrian’s Wall: everything you wanted to know

Hadrian’s Wall: everything you wanted to know

As we approach the 1900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian’s Wall, Rob Collins answers listener questions on the Roman fortification

As we approach the 1900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian’s Wall, Rob Collins answers listener questions on the Roman fortification. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

As we approach the 1900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian’s Wall, Rob Collins answers listener questions on Britain’s most famous Roman fortification. Speaking to David Musgrove, he tackles the big issues about the boundary’s creation and purpose, as well as looking at everyday life on the wall.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Authors

Musgrove

Dr David Musgrove

Social networks

Content director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Tags

More on: United Kingdom

As we approach the 1900th anniversary of the building of Hadrian’s Wall, Rob Collins answers listener questions on the Roman fortification. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021-2_Sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW