Titanic: everything you wanted to know

Tim Maltin answers listener questions about the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912

Tim Maltin answers listener questions about the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Did the band really play on as the Titanic sank into the icy depths of the Atlantic? And is it true that the liner could have stayed afloat if it had hit the iceberg head on? In the latest in our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, expert Tim Maltin responds to popular search queries and listener questions about the 1912 maritime disaster.

Tim Maltin is the author of 101 Things You Thought You Knew About the Titanic… But Didn’t! (2010)

Tim Maltin answers listener questions about the sinking of RMS Titanic in 1912. (Image by Getty Images)
