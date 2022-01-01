Latest articles
From brawn to plum pottage, Annie Gray takes us back to the raucous world of festive feasting in the medieval and Tudor eras. A podcast series exclusively available ad-free to HistoryExtra subscribers
Premium
Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 1: Medieval & Tudor revelry . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
From brawn to plum pottage, Annie Gray takes us back to the raucous world of festive feasting in the medieval and Tudor eras
Premium
Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 2: Georgian elegance . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Annie Gray transports us back to the glamorous dinner parties, dangerous parlour games and decadent desserts of Georgian Christmas
Premium
Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 3: Victorian merrymaking . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
From creepy greetings cards to booze-soaked tipsy cakes, Annie Gray guides us through festive feasting in the Victorian era
Premium
Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 4: WW2 rationing & postwar absurdity . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under rationing to joyful postwar creations
Historical recipes
Fancy cooking up a storm? Try your hand at one of our historical recipes...