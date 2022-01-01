History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Food and drink
History of Food and Drink Week banners

Latest articles

A propaganda photograph showing a typical German family eating the Eintopf, a cost-saving stew promoted by the Third Reich
Second World War

The stomach for the fight: the food policies used by the Nazis to maintain control in the Third Reich

The fourth earl of Sandwich, contemplating a sandwich in a thought bubble
Georgian

Did the Earl of Sandwich invent the sandwich?

Premium
Pod Annabel Abbs WL
Victorian

Eliza Acton: Britain’s first modern cookery writer . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Pod Mark Schrad WL
20th Century

Prohibition: busting myths about the ban on booze

A woman holds a pitchfork in an image from a recruitment poster for the Women’s Land Army, 1940s.
Second World War

Dig for Victory: Britain’s WW2 war on hunger

Pod John Martin WL
Second World War

Carrot conspiracies & digging for victory: feeding Britain in WW2

What did people eat in the past?

BFPAN0-ba82b32
Tudor

Tudor dining: a guide to food and status in the 16th century

Medieval banquet: saying grace before meal. From an engraving of an illuminated medieval Royal Manuscript. (Photo by Culture Club/Getty Images)
Medieval

Medieval kebabs and pasta: 5 foods you (probably) didn’t know were being eaten in the Middle Ages

Banquet at a wealthy home in ancient Rome. (Photo by North Wind Picture Archives/Alamy)
Roman

Dormice, ostrich meat and fresh fish: the surprising foods eaten in ancient Rome

Annie Gray's Christmas feasts

From brawn to plum pottage, Annie Gray takes us back to the raucous world of festive feasting in the medieval and Tudor eras. A podcast series exclusively available ad-free to HistoryExtra subscribers
Premium
Pod Annie Gray WL
Medieval

Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 1: Medieval & Tudor revelry . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

From brawn to plum pottage, Annie Gray takes us back to the raucous world of festive feasting in the medieval and Tudor eras 

Premium
Pod Annie Gray WL
Georgian

Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 2: Georgian elegance . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Annie Gray transports us back to the glamorous dinner parties, dangerous parlour games and decadent desserts of Georgian Christmas

Premium
Pod Annie Gray WL
Victorian

Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 3: Victorian merrymaking . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

From creepy greetings cards to booze-soaked tipsy cakes, Annie Gray guides us through festive feasting in the Victorian era

Premium
Pod Annie Gray WL
20th Century

Christmas feasts with Annie Gray Episode 4: WW2 rationing & postwar absurdity . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Annie Gray looks back on festive food in the 20th century – from suspect dishes made under rationing to joyful postwar creations 

Sign up to listen ad-free

Historical recipes

Fancy cooking up a storm? Try your hand at one of our historical recipes...
Caneles IMG_5914
General History

Historical recipe Classic canelés

IMG_5060 sml
Georgian

Historical recipe Bakewell pudding

IMG_4209_cmyk
Stuart

Historical recipe Dampfnudeln

Sly cakes (Picture by Sam Nott)
Victorian

Historical recipe Sly cakes

Image of mersu balls. (Shutterstock ID 1681908751)
General ancient history

Historical recipe Mersu

Tudor pie.
Tudor

Historical recipe Tudor vegetable pie

Woolton pie, a vegetarian dish popular during WW2
Second World War

Historical recipe: Woolton pie

chewit_kindle-9ea2856
Tudor

Historical recipe Chewit – a meat and fruit pie