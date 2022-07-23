History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Quiz of the week: which athlete won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympics?

It's our weekly history quiz – how closely have you been paying attention to the history news, articles and videos on our website over the past seven days?

By
Published: July 23, 2022 at 2:54 pm
Subs offer

How did you score? Share your result on social media to see how your knowledge compares with other HistoryExtra readers!

Advertisement

Don't forget to check back next week for our next weekly quiz – and in the meantime browse our other history quizzes here

Authors

Rachel Dinning
Rachel DinningDigital Section Editor

Rachel Dinning is Digital Section Editor at HistoryExtra.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue to BBC History Magazine!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content