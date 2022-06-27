History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

15 minutes of fame: Tsiang Ting-fu, Chinese historian and diplomat

Rana Mitter explains how historian and diplomat Tsiang Tingfu was an important link between China and the west in the 20th century

By
Published: June 27, 2022 at 3:52 pm

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Rana Mitter nominates Tsiang Tingfu. He tells Rob Attar about this 20th-century Chinese historian and diplomat who was an important link between the country and the west before the Communist revolution.

Advertisement

Browse more episodes about figures from history who deserve 15 minutes of fame

Authors

Rob AttarEditor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 30% this summer when you subscribe to either BBC History Magazine or History Revealed PLUS receive a book worth up to £30!*

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content