History Extra brings you the most exciting, extraordinary and captivating stories from Britain’s history and beyond

History content you can trust

History Extra strives to be the best and most trusted place for history content. We’re home to more than 5,000 features and over 500 podcasts by world-renowned historians including Dan Jones, Michael Wood, Suzannah Lipscomb, Tom Holland and Tracy Borman. All our content has been expertly-written and rigorously fact-checked, and because we follow BBC guidelines you can be sure everything you read here is accurate and trustworthy.

Our magazines

Historyextra.com is also home to three of Britain’s most popular history magazines: BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine. You can explore our magazine archives, which contain more than 10 years’ worth of content, here.

Meet the team

 

  • Kev Lochun, Production Editor
  • Emma Slattery Williams, Staff Writer
  • Samantha Nott, Picture Editor
  • Rosie McPherson, Picture Editor
  • Katherine Mitchell, Deputy Picture Editor
  • Susanne Frank, Group Art Editor
  • Rachel Dickens, Senior deputy art editor
  • Sheu-Kuei Ho, Art Editor
  • Sarah Lambert, Art Editor, Special Editions

We hope you enjoy exploring History Extra – the world’s greatest history website.