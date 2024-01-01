Welcome to the HistoryExtra Academy Elizabethans course

In this four-week course, you'll discover everything you need to know about the life and reign of Elizabeth I, guided by historian and broadcaster Professor Tracy Borman.

Each week, you'll receive an email from Professor Borman, outlining the learning for that week, as well as a video mini-lecture that gives an overview of that week's theme.

At the end of the course, we'll share a pre-recorded video masterclass with Professor Borman where we'll discuss the Elizabethan period in more detail and answer some of your questions.

Course Syllabus

Week One: The Elizabethan court (from 11 March)

Week Two: Daily Life (from 18 March)

Week Three: Plots and Rebellions (from 25 March)

Week Four: The Succession (from 1 April)

The HistoryExtra Academy Elizabethans course starts on 11 March and is exclusive to members of HistoryExtra – join today and take advantage of our special offer