Watch the latest HistoryExtra videos

Tracy Borman at Hampton Court Palace
Explore Hampton Court Palace with Professor Tracy Borman

HEXA D-Day Vod4
HistoryExtra Academy video lecture: launching Operation Overlord

Video March on Washington WL
20th Century

What was the March on Washington?

Vod Nicky Cummings WL
Video podcast Prehistoric stone circles: everything you want to know

Vod Thumbnails April 242
Video podcast An audacious escape from slavery

Video Crusade QnA WL
Medieval

The big questions of the crusades

Watch video episodes of the HistoryExtra podcast, from tales of medieval manners and turning points in WW2, to our Life of the Week series…
Charles Edwards as Celebrimbor in Rings of Power
Early medieval

How ancient history influenced Tolkien: did a forgotten legend inspire Rings of Power‘s Celebrimbor?

Pod Cundill Dylan Penningroth_WL
20th Century

A hidden history of black civil rights

On this day_Numbers_orange2
On This Day

2 October

Should period dramas reflect modern sensibilities? (Photo by Hugh Cowling)
Should period dramas reflect modern sensibilities?

More video podcasts

The Big Questions | WW2 with Laurence Rees

Historian and broadcaster Laurence Rees explains major moments of the global conflict in this five-part subscriber-only series
WW2: The Big Questions, with Laurence Rees – episode 1
WW2: The big questions | Part 1, the build up

WW2: The Big Questions, with Laurence Rees – episode 2
WW2: The big questions | Part 2, the early years of the conflict

WW2: The Big Questions, with Laurence Rees – episode 3
WW2: The big questions | Part 3, the Big Three

WW2: The Big Questions, with Laurence Rees – episode 4
WW2: The big questions | Part 4, the Holocaust

WW2: The Big Questions, with Laurence Rees – episode 5
WW2: The big questions | Part 5, the final stages

What great paintings say

Discover the secrets within the world's famous paintings through our art history series...
History of art final 620x413
What great paintings say The Ambassadors by Hans Holbein the Younger, 1533

Dido Elizabeth Belle and Lady Elizabeth Murray by David Martin, c1779.
What great paintings say Dido Elizabeth Belle and Lady Elizabeth Murray by David Martin, c1779

A painting showing a man and woman side by side with somber expressions. The man holds a pitchfork.
What great paintings say American Gothic By Grant Wood, 1930

In conversation: landmark events and historical figures demystified

Stained glass in Exeter Cathedral depicting King Æthelstan. (Dreamstime)
Video Michael Wood on the astonishing Æthelstan

Tracy Borman and Rhiannon Davies
Video Tracy Borman on Elizabeth I

Screenshot 2023-03-23 at 14.08.22
Video podcast Zack White on discipline in Wellington's armies

Screenshot 2023-03-08 at 15.23.47
Video podcast Peter Frankopan on humanity's long relationship with nature

Video series and masterclasses

Our masterclasses, miniseries and virtual lectures are available exclusively to HistoryExtra subscribers. Join us today for full access to every episode

Limited series | The six wives of Henry VIII

Tudor historians Nicola Clark, Owen Emmerson, Nicola Tallis, Elizabeth Norton, Kate McCaffrey and Estelle Paranque discuss the lives and myth surrounding Henry VIII's six queens in these two six-part series

Six Wives WL words
Henry VIII’s six wives: Secrets of the Tudor queens

Who were the six wives of Henry VIII? Exploring each queen’s heady rise to power – as well as in several cases their catastrophic falls – each episode peels back the myths surrounding these six women to reveal their true natures.

Peterborough Cathedral
Six Wives: six iconic heritage sites linked to the queens
What is the most significant place associated with each of Henry VIII's six wives? Six historians make the case for six British heritage sites in these bite-sized shorts to accompany Henry VIII’s six wives: Secrets of the Tudor queens
Masterclass | Women of the Middle Ages with Janina Ramirez

In this three-part series exclusively available to subscribers of HistoryExtra, Janina Ramirez, a leading popular historian, offers a fresh look at the medieval world through the women usually written out of it. From political power-players to the overlooked figures who deserve to be better known, this masterclass series restores women to their rightful place in a fascinating era
Women of the Middle Ages with Janina Ramirez – episode 2
HistoryExtra Women of the Middle Ages Masterclass with Janina Ramirez Hildegard of Bingen

Women of the Middle Ages with Janina Ramirez – episode 3
HistoryExtra Women of the Middle Ages Masterclass with Janina Ramirez King Jadwiga

Women of the Middle Ages with Janina Ramirez – episode 1
HistoryExtra Women of the Middle Ages Masterclass with Janina Ramirez The Loftus Princess

Masterclass | Medieval with Dan Jones

Dan Jones talks us through the four ages of medieval history, from the decline of the Roman empire in the 5th century through to dawning of renaissance ideas and the religious revolution in the 15th and 16th centuries. On the way, we criss-cross western Europe, considering Franks and Arabs, Mongols and monks, Crusades and pandemics and much more besides
HistoryExtra Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones
Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Imperium 410-750 AD

HistoryExtra Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones
Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Dominium 750-1215 AD

HistoryExtra Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones
Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Rebirth 1216–1347 AD

HistoryExtra Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones
Medieval Masterclass with Dan Jones Revolution 1348–1527 AD

Masterclass | Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman

In this five-part series, Tracy Borman, a leading popular Tudor historian, will focus on some of the most celebrated women of the Tudor period: from the six wives of Henry VIII to the Virgin Queen, Elizabeth I; her 'bloody' sister, Mary; and the tragic Mary, Queen of Scots. It will also shine a light on some of the lesser-known characters at the Tudor court
HistoryExtra Masterclass: Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman Queens Consort

HistoryExtra Masterclass: Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman Queens Regnant

HistoryExtra Masterclass: Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman Women at Court

HistoryExtra Masterclass: Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman Rivals to the Throne

Masterclass | The Monarchy with Tracy Borman

In this five-part series exclusively available to subscribers of HistoryExtra, popular historian Tracy Borman charts the changing fortunes of the monarchy, from the bloody Norman conquest of 1066 through the upheaval of civil war in the 17th century to the reign of our current queen, Elizabeth II. She also charts the evolution of the crown and reveals the secrets behind its remarkable survival
HistoryExtra's Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman Hastings to Magna Carta (1066–1215)

HistoryExtra's Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman The Plantagenets (1216–1485)

HistoryExtra's Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman Tudors and Stuarts (1485–1649)

HistoryExtra's Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman
HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass with Tracy Borman Restoration to Regency (1660–1837)

History lectures| 60-minute talks

Catch up on individual lectures from expert historians, on topics ranging from Oliver Cromwell and the history of sex, to a history of the Vikings and the Bayeux Tapestry
RonaldHutton_VL_Video 620x413
Ronald Hutton Oliver Cromwell: Saint or Serpent?

Niall Ferguson_VL_Video 620x413
Lecture Niall Ferguson on the politics of catastrophe

ElinorCleghorn_VL_Video 620x413
Elinor Cleghorn The History of Unwell Women

SamirPuri_VL_Video 620x413
Samir Puri How Empires Shaped the World

FernRiddell_VL_Video 620x413
Fern Riddell Sex: Lessons from History

DaveMandMichaelLewis_VL_Video 620x413
Michael Lewis and David Musgrove What's missing from the Bayeux Tapestry?

HEXA Viking WK2 Leads CatJarman_VL_Video
Cat Jarman History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Road

HelenCarr_VL_Video 620x413
Helen Carr The Red Prince: John of Gaunt, the Father of Monarchy

KateVigurs_VL_Video 620x413
Kate Vigurs The women of SOE in WW2 France

NathenAmin_VL_Video 620x413
Nathen Amin Henry VII and the Tudor Pretenders

Max Adams_VL_Video 620x413
Max Adams The First Kingdom: Britain in the Age of Arthur

MichaelWood_VL_Video 620x413
Michael Wood The story of China

TobyWilkinson_VL_Video 620x413
Toby Wilkinson The rediscovery of Ancient Egypt

LaurenceRees_VL_Video 620x413
Laurence Rees Hitler and Stalin: The Tyrants and the Second World War

MargaretMacmillan_VL_Video 620x413
Margaret MacMillan Why are there wars?

CharlesSpencer_VL_Video 620x413
Charles Spencer The White Ship

TomLicence_VL_Video 620x413
Tom Licence Edward the Confessor and 1066

maxresdefault-2
Chris Woolgar Medieval food

maxresdefault
Elma Brenner Medieval disease and medicine

sddefault
Hannah Skoda Violence in the Middle Ages

Hannah Skoda Violence in the Middle Ages

Chris Woolgar Medieval food

Elma Brenner Medieval disease and medicine

Sally Dixon-Smith Medieval love and marriage

Panel discussions

Explore our panel discussions with expert historians, on topics ranging from women's history to the best books of 2022
women-historians-top-image-2-962eb99
What's it like to be a female historian in the 21st century?

Catherine Nixey, Rana Mitter and Michael Wood, photographed by Fran Monks for BBC History Magazine
"A vintage year for history books": historians choose their best books of 2022

Historians Joanne Paul, Olivette Otele and June Purvis dissect the results of our recent poll: 100 women who changed the world.
Video: 100 women who changed the world