HistoryExtra Academy

Welcome to our HistoryExtra Academy Regency course!

In this four-week short course, you'll discover everything you need to know about the Regency period, guided by 18th and 19th-century expert Dr Lizzie Rogers.

Each week, you'll receive an email outlining the learning for that week, including a video mini-lecture by Dr Rogers, exploring a specific area of the topic.

At the end of the course, we'll share a pre-recorded video masterclass with Dr Rogers where we'll discuss some of the learning in more detail and answer some of your burning questions.

You can submit questions for the masterclass at any time over the next four weeks. Simply email them, with your name, to historyextraacademy@immediate.co.uk

Course syllabus:

  • Week One: Introduction to the Regency period (from 8th January)
  • Week Two: Regency culture (from 15th January)
  • Week Three: War and conflict (from 22nd January)
  • Week Four: Slavery and abolition (from 29th January)

Join HistoryExtra now to access the course 

Week one - Introduction to the Regency

Introduction to the Regency, with Dr Lizzie Rogers
Video Introduction to the Regency

Regency quiz - week one
Quiz Introduction to the Regency

Author Jane Austen and the Prince Regent
Regency timeline the key dates you need to know

King George III
The illness and decline of King George III

An ink drawing of a London 'rag fair' where old clothes and textiles were traded, c1800
Regency inequality: the gap between rich and poor in Georgian Britain

A portrait and a cartoon of George III
The two sides of George IV: is his wretched reputation deserved?

Meet the expert

Dr Lizzie Rogers is a writer and historian of the 18th and early 19th centuries, specialising in women’s history and historic houses, alongside their portrayal on screen, and Jane Austen

Dr Lizzie Rogers
 