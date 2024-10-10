Mary, Queen of Scots (1542–87) was the only child of James V of Scotland and Mary of Guise. She was married three times: to Francis, King of France (1558–60); Lord Darnley (1565–67) and the Earl of Bothwell (1567–78). Mary had one child with Lord Darnley in 1566, who went on to become James VI and I of Scotland and England. She is remembered for her involvement in an assassination plot against her cousin, Elizabeth I, in an attempt to kill England’s queen and take the throne for herself. Mary, Queen of Scots was executed at Fotheringhay Castle on 8 February 1587 at the age of 44