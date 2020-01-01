Contact Us

BBC History Magazine:

Send us a letter

Email: letters@historyextra.com

or write to: Letters, BBC History Magazine, Immediate Media, Eagle House, Colston Avenue, Bristol BS1 4ST

We welcome your letters, while reserving the right to edit them. We may publish your letters on our website. Please include a daytime phone number and, if emailing, a postal address (not for publication). Letters should be no longer than 250 words.