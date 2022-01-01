History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egypt

The land of the pharaohs is famous for its huge pyramids, its bandaged mummies and its golden treasures. But how much do you really know about ancient Egypt? Was the Great Pyramid built by slaves? How did mummification work? Read on for expert history articles that answer all these questions. And scroll down for more on the age of the pharaohs, plus key figures in our understanding of the period –  Tutankhamun, Nefertiti, Ramesses II, Cleopatra and more…

(Photo by Michele Falzone via Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

10 things you (probably) didn’t know about ancient Egypt

Theban mural showing people plucking geese. (Photo by DEA / G Dagli Orti/De Agostini/Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Life in Ancient Egypt: what was it like?

Egyptologist Howard Carter crouches near the golden sarcophagus of Tutankhamun's remains
Ancient Egypt

Howard Carter’s discovery of Tutankhamun: was the tomb really cursed?

Ancient Egypt

Rosetta Stone What is it and why is it important?

Ancient Egypt

Hieroglyphs Your guide to the mysterious script of the ancient Egyptians

Ancient Egypt

Daily life in ancient Egypt: everything you wanted to know

Illustration of a mummy with mask
Ancient Egypt

How to make an Egyptian mummy in 6 steps

A reconstruction of an extract from the Book of the Dead depicting an embalming scene. (Photo by De Agostini Picture Library via Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Guidebook to the Ancient Egyptian afterlife

Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh presented by Viking Cruises opens at the Saatchi Gallery on 2 November. Tickets on-sale now, please visit: www.tutankhamun-london.com
Ancient Egypt

6 podcasts about ancient Egypt to listen to right now

More on ancient Egypt

Ancient Egyptian pharaohs and rulers

Tutankhamun’s golden funeral mask
Ancient Egypt

Your guide to Tutankhamun, plus 8 fascinating facts

Joyce Tyldesley answers listener questions on ancient Egypt’s royal rulers. (Image by Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Egyptian pharaohs: everything you wanted to know 

A bust of Queen Nefertiti of Ancient Egypt. (Photo by Oliver Lang/AFP/Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Your guide to Egypt’s sun queen Nefertiti

Ramesses II holding prisoners
Ancient Egypt

Was Ramesses II really that great?

Sunset at the Chephren Pyramid, Giza, Egypt
Ancient Egypt

Searching for the pharaohs: where are the tombs of Ancient Egypt’s missing kings and queens?

RomerMAIN-ade6a5e
Ancient Egypt

“The idea that pharaohs were worshipped as all-powerful gods is just plain silly”: John Romer on the truth about ancient Egypt

Tutankhamun

Archaeologist Howard Carter opens the coffin of Tutankhamun. (Photo by Time Life Pictures/Mansell/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

How did Tutankhamun die?

Premium
Pod Tut series WL
Ancient Egypt

Episode 1 Unearthing the boy king’s lost tomb . This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.

Tutankhamun death mask
Ancient Egypt

Quiz Tutankhamun: do you know all the boy king’s secrets?

Tutankhamun: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh presented by Viking Cruises opens at the Saatchi Gallery on 2 November. Tickets on-sale now, please visit: www.tutankhamun-london.com
Ancient Egypt

Treasures of Tutankhamun

More on Tutankhamun

Cleopatra

c50 BC, Cleopatra, queen of Egypt, the last and most famous of the Ptolemaic dynasty. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Ancient Egypt

Who was Cleopatra? Her life, her love affairs and her children, plus 6 little-known facts

Engraving of the death of Cleopatra
Ancient Egypt

When did Queen Cleopatra die and who killed her?

Julius Caesar meets Cleopatra in this 18th-century painting
Ancient Egypt

Cleopatra, Julius Caesar and Mark Antony: how the last pharaoh’s love affairs shaped Ancient Egypt’s fate

Antony and Cleopatra meet for the first time
Roman

What if... Antony and Cleopatra had won the battle of Actium?

More on Cleopatra