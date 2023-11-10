Frequently Asked Questions
Find all the answers to your questions about HistoryExtra and more.
Top questions about my digital subscription
- What does a digital subscription include?
With a digital subscription to HistoryExtra, you can:
- Access on demand video lectures
- Listen to more than 1,000 award winning podcasts
- Download topical digital special editions
- Read more than 2,500 archive articles written by expert historians
By subscribing to the official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed, you gain access to more than 5,000 historical articles on both British and world history, for all levels of knowledge and interest.
Work your way through 12 years of archive content from BBC History Magazine, including sections on all the most popular historic periods; medieval, Tudor, Victorian, Roman, Viking and modern history.
Enjoy more than 1,000 episodes of our award-winning podcast, receive a weekly newsletter and a choice of five specialist newsletters packed with fascinating content created by experts.
Read articles written by leading authorities on the latest historical debate, and look forward to regular contributions from eminent historians including Michael Wood and David Olusoga.
Test your knowledge on our range of quizzes, with more than 40 to choose from, featuring hundreds of questions to rack your brains, and brush up on your history with lectures and digital specials.
- How can I access digital content from HistoryExtra?
To access digital content, visit: historyextra.com/join and follow the steps on screen.
- How can I contact Customer Service?
Please contact us at support@historyextra.com detailing the issue and we’ll get back to you.
- Can I cancel my subscription?
Update your preferences at any time in the ‘My Subscription’ section of your account, or contact our customer services team via e-mail.
- How do I change my HistoryExtra password?
Log in and select ‘My Account’ at the top of the page. Then click ‘Settings’ and ‘Change password’.
- Why have you launched a digital subscription?
We’re offering a subscription service because our content is exclusive, it has added value and is curated by experts.
We’ll continue to make exploring the past as enjoyable as possible. We have added tons of new features and benefits to help you explore the past. For the first time, we now have an all-new lectures series with leading historians for you to watch at your leisure, plus plenty more content for you to absorb. Make sense of the world around you, and hear expert opinions on contentious matters of the day.
- Do magazine subscribers also have access to HistoryExtra?
Yes, all print magazine subscribers have free access to HistoryExtra. Simply register and unlock your access using your subscriber number which can be found above your name and address on the magazine paper wrap or in your subscription confirmation.
You will not be charged and your access will continue for free for the length of your magazine subscription.
- What happens if I cancel my print magazine subscription?
Your access to premium is linked to your print magazine subscription, so when you stop receiving that you will also no longer be able to access HistoryExtra
- I am registered on HistoryExtra but still can’t access premium content.
Click on My Account on the top right of the page and select settings. Select the subscriptions option from the menu and enter your subscriber number to unlock premium access.
- How do I subscribe to HistoryExtra?
Follow these simple steps to subscribe to HistoryExtra.com:
- Visit historyextra.com/subscribe to join
- Choose your subscription term
- Create an account by entering your email address and password
- Enter your payment details
- Enjoy unlimited access to the site
- How do I take out a free trial
Click here to start a free trial. Please note, trials are for new customers only.
- How do I cancel my free trial?
Update your preferences at any time in the ‘My Subscription’ section of your account, or contact our customer services team via e-mail.
- What is a 14 day cooling off period?
If you change your mind in the first 14 days of your subscription, we will refund you accordingly.
- Which payment methods can I use?
We currently accept Mastercard, Visa debit and American Express card payment.
- Can I purchase a gift subscription?
No, at this point we don't have a gifting functionality but we are hoping to bring this to you soon.
- If I want to cancel my subscription, how would I do this?
You can cancel your subscription via the My Subscription page, updating your details in My Account, or alternatively, you can contact our customer service team via email here.
- When I canceled my subscription I got a message saying auto renew has been turned off. Is this correct?
Yes, at this point, you have successfully cancelled your subscription and you should receive an email shortly to confirm this update to your account, including your last access day. You can re-subscribe any time.
- How do I register?
To register use the form that appears within articles, or alternatively, click ‘Register’ at the top of the page. You then simply need to enter your email address and choose a password
- What can I access with a free HistoryExtra account?
For full unlimited access, subscribe here.
- How do I update my personal details?
You can update your details via the ‘My Account’ area at the top of the page. Log in using your email address and password to then manage your personal details, password and newsletter preferences.
- I’ve forgotten my login details, can I reset them?
Forgotten your password? Click on the ‘Forgot your password?’ link on the login form. You will then receive an email with instructions to reset your password. If you’re still experiencing difficulty logging in after doing this, get in touch at support@historyextra.com.
- I’d like to manage my newsletter preferences, how can I do this
You can update your preferences at any time. Log in and select ‘My Account’ at the top of the page. To unsubscribe, you can do so in your account settings or you can unsubscribe directly from the bottom of any HistoryExtra email.
- How will you use my data and my personal details?
We'll keep your data safe and only use it for the ways you've permitted. Find out how and why by reading our privacy policy.
Using HistoryExtra - podcast, newsletters and notifications
- How can I listen to the HistoryExtra podcast?
Listen to our award-winning podcasts by using our Acast player in your browser. Download or subscribe by using a podcast service – you can also listen via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music, or via the RSS feed.
Listen to the latest HistoryExtra podcasts on our website here, or listen on Acast's website here.
- I want to subscribe to HistoryExtra newsletters – show me how!
To get the latest history news and content tailored to your interests, you can sign up to any of our free bespoke newsletters here.
- Can I unsubscribe from HistoryExtra newsletters easily?
You can update your preferences at any time in ‘My Account’, or you can unsubscribe directly from the bottom of any HistoryExtra email.
- What are Web Push Notifications?
A web push notification is a small pop-up alert that is sent to your browser. A notification from HistoryExtra.com will alert you to content that we think you will enjoy reading.By clicking on a web notification, you will be taken to some content we think you'll find interesting on HistoryExtra. Alternatively, you can simply dismiss the message.If you are receiving web push notifications from HistoryExtra.com, this means that you have actively opted in to alerts during a visit to our website.
- How do I manage/switch off web push notifications?
The settings for web notifications vary slightly by browser, but they are simple to amend. Select your browser from the list below to manage your notification settings:
- Chrome
- Firefox
- Opera
Technical problems
- I’m having difficulty logging into my account
Forgotten your password? Click on the ‘Forgot your password?’ link on the login form. You will then receive an email with instructions to reset your password. If you’re still experiencing difficulty logging in after this step, please contact us at support@historyextra.com.
- When I log in, I return to the homepage every time, how do I stop this happening?
If you have a registered account but are having difficulties viewing content, try logging out of your account, clear your browser's cache and then log back in. If this doesn’t resolve your issue, please contact us at support@historyextra.com detailing the problem you are experiencing and we’ll investigate it for you.
- I’m experiencing problems when using the site
If you have a registered account but are having difficulties viewing content, try clearing the cache and cookies from your browser to see if this works. Make sure your ad blockers and browser extensions are turned off and try using a different browser, e.g Chrome, Safari or Firefox. If this doesn’t resolve your issue, please contact us at support@historyextra.com detailing the issue and we’ll get back to you.
Print subscriptions and back issues
- Already a print subscriber?
As a valued print subscriber, we are pleased to offer you an exclusive 3-month free trial of HistoryExtra to try our new features which include an extensive range of new video and audio content to compliment your print subscription, plus the ability to download our pick of our best Special Edition magazines. You can cancel at any time but If you wish to continue after the trial, you will pay a discounted price of only £2 per month (charged as £24 for the year). To claim your trial, please follow this link and use your subscriber number to unlock the promotion.
- How do I purchase a print subscription to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed?
You can purchase a BBC History Magazine subscription or BBC History Revealed subscription via our official store buysubscriptions.com.
- I have a query regarding my print magazine subscription to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
For any queries relating to your print magazine subscription, please get in touch here
- How do I change my postal address?
To change your print magazine subscription delivery address, please contact us here
- Can I buy back issues of BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed?
You can buy the last six issues of any of our magazines here.
Digital edition magazine queries
- How do I purchase a digital subscription to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed?
You can subscribe to any of the print or digital editions of our history magazines here
- I have a query regarding my digital edition subscription to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed
If you have a query relating to a digital edition subscription, please email us at appsfaq@buysusbcriptions.com.
- How do I advertise with HistoryExtra?
If you would like to advertise with HistoryExtra, please contact:
- How can I re-use your content?
In short, no – not without permission. This is because we have a number of licenses and syndication deals in place. Please email Richard.Bentley@immediate.co.uk, Licensing & Syndication Manager, with any requests to re-use content, including a description of how and where the work will be re-used. Typically, there will be a fee attached to the re-use of our content.
- I’d like to contact the author of an article, is this possible?
We are unable to share external contact details, though historians’ preferred contact details are often available on their professional website or social media profiles. For any editorial enquiries or comments on any features on HistoryExtra.com, please email the HistoryExtra team at HistoryExtraWeb@immediate.co.uk.
- I have an article I would like to share with you. Can I do this?
Yes – we accept pitches for articles on HistoryExtra.com. Please email your pitch, including three to four sentences on the proposed feature and any credentials you would like us to consider, to HistoryExtraWeb@immediate.co.uk. We aim to respond to you within three weeks.
App FAQs
- Can I purchase an app-only subscription?
To access the app you must have a HistoryExtra digital subscription or a print magazine subscription to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed.
- Do I have to pay more for my digital subscription?
The digital subscription price will stay the same.
- Is this the same as a subscription to the digital edition version of BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed?
This app is different to the digital edition versions of our magazines. It's an ad-free mobile-friendly version of our website HistoryExtra and allows you to save articles as well as watch our lectures and listen to our podcasts.
- How do I sign in to the app?
To sign in please follow these simple steps:
- Download from the app store on iOS or Google Play
- Once you’ve launched the app, to read our subscriber-exclusive features you’ll be prompted to log in on the screen.
- Sign in with the email address and password on your account. If you’re a print subscriber you will first need to unlock your free HistoryExtra access here.
- Having trouble signing in? If you’re experiencing difficulty signing in, please get in touch with us at support@historyextra.com.
- Do I need to upgrade the software on my device?
You require iOS 12.0 or later for both iPhones and iPads.
- Can I subscribe within the app? Yes, non-subscribers will be shown a subscription page upon opening the app where they can subscribe and begin their free trial. They can also opt to browse the app first, however when they attempt to consume content they will be met with a subscription message.
- What does the app subscription include?
With a subscription to the HistoryExtra app, you can:
- Discover new content daily with no adverts
- Save your favourites to create your own personalised reading list
- Search the archive of podcasts, and watch a selection of video lectures and masterclasses
- Enjoy award-winning content from the team that produces BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
- How can I download the HistoryExtra app?
- Visit the app store on iOS or Google Play, search for HistoryExtra to download
- How to log in
- Once you have downloaded the app from your app store, click to launch and log in.
- To activate your digital subscription in the app, please enter the same email and login that you use to access the HistoryExtra website.
- For more information on the app please click here.
- If you're a current print subscriber you can upgrade your subscription to include digital access for free by following this link.
- How do I update my personal details?
- Update your details via the ‘My Account’ area of the app. Login using your email address and password to then manage your personal details and password.
- How can I contact Customer Service?
- Please email us at: support@historyextra.com and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.
- I’ve forgotten my sign-in details, can I reset them?
- Forgotten your password? Click on the ‘Forgotten your password?’ link on the sign-in form. You will then receive an email with instructions to reset your password. If you’re still experiencing difficulty signing in after doing this, get in touch at support@historyextra.com.
- How do I change My HistoryExtra Account password?
- Sign in and select ‘Your Profile’ at the top of the page. Then click ‘Settings’ and ‘Change password’.
- How will you use my data and my personal details?
We'll keep your data safe and only use it in the ways you've permitted. Find out how and why by reading our privacy policy.