Yugoslavia: the beginning of the end
Dejan Djokic revisits the brief 1991 war that saw Slovenia secure independence and helped set in motion the collapse of Yugoslavia
Dejan Djokic reflects on the brief 1991 war that saw Slovenia secure independence and helped set in motion the bloody collapse of Yugoslavia. In conversation with Rob Attar, he explores the events both as a historian and through his own memories of being a Yugoslav conscript based in Slovenia at the time.
