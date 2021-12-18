History Extra logo
Yugoslavia: the beginning of the end

Dejan Djokic revisits the brief 1991 war that saw Slovenia secure independence and helped set in motion the collapse of Yugoslavia

(Image by Getty Images)

Dejan Djokic reflects on the brief 1991 war that saw Slovenia secure independence and helped set in motion the bloody collapse of Yugoslavia. In conversation with Rob Attar, he explores the events both as a historian and through his own memories of being a Yugoslav conscript based in Slovenia at the time.

Authors

rob2

Rob Attar

Editor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

More on: Europe

