Recent years have seen a flurry of historical dramas and documentaries surrounding the modern monarchy, with historians and commentators debating whether or not they offer a fair depiction of the royal family – and whether or not it matters. But, how do scholars go about researching the full story of what happened during the Queen’s long reign? In conversation with Matt Elton, Professor Philip Murphy offers his views on why telling the recent history of Britain’s monarchy is so complicated.

