How important is it for period dramas to accurately reflect the past? What ethical issues are raised by actors playing fictionalised versions of real people? And does the media depict historians and archaeologists fairly? Speaking with Matt Elton, historians Nicola Tallis and Fern Riddell discuss issues surrounding accuracy and morality raised by recent historical films and television shows including The Crown, The Lost King and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

