Life in the trenches: everything you wanted to know
From daily routine and diet to warfare and survival, Peter Hart answers listener questions about life on the frontline during the First World War
What was it really like to live and fight in WW1 trench? Why was throwing your empty food tins into No Man’s Land a death sentence? And what was the worst care package a Tommy could receive from home? Speaking with Emily Briffett, Peter Hart answers listener questions on life in the trenches – from favourite foods and morale-boosting parades to a soldier’s chances of survival in the face of deadly diseases, gas and explosions.
Authors
