Stitching together the history of fabric
Victoria Finlay describes how the history of fabric is interwoven with our story as a species
The history of fabric is interwoven with the story of humanity, from the sackcloth shirts that tore open the skin of pious medieval saints to cotton’s connections to colonisation and the Industrial Revolution. Rhiannon Davies spoke to Victoria Finlay to unravel these complex stories.
Victoria Finlay is the author of Fabric: The Hidden History of the Material World (Profile Books, 2021)