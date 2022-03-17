History Extra logo
Stitching together the history of fabric

Victoria Finlay describes how the history of fabric is interwoven with our story as a species

Published: March 17, 2022 at 12:35 pm

The history of fabric is interwoven with the story of humanity, from the sackcloth shirts that tore open the skin of pious medieval saints to cotton’s connections to colonisation and the Industrial Revolution. Rhiannon Davies spoke to Victoria Finlay to unravel these complex stories.

Victoria Finlay is the author of Fabric: The Hidden History of the Material World (Profile Books, 2021)

