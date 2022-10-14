1066: the pope and the conqueror
On the anniversary of the battle of Hastings, Daniel Armstrong questions whether the pope really backed William of Normandy’s invasion of England in 1066
Published: October 14, 2022 at 1:04 pm
On the anniversary of the battle of Hastings, Daniel Armstrong speaks to David Musgrove about the truth behind the story that Pope Alexander II granted a papal banner to William of Normandy in advance of his invasion of England in 1066.
Authors
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
