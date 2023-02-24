The book that transformed medieval England
Lydia Zeldenrust tells the story of the first book ever printed in the English language
It was an enterprise that helped transform a marginalised language into a global powerhouse. Lydia Zeldenrust tells Spencer Mizen how, some 550 years ago, a middle-aged merchant called William Caxton did something that would change the course of literary history: he produced the first book ever printed in the English language. She also explores the challenges Caxton faced – from defying the hegemony of Latin and French to deciding which of England’s many regional dialects to plump for – in order to go where no printer had gone before.
Authors
Spencer is production editor of BBC History Magazine
